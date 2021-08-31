Parry Field Lawyers Assisted Tech Start-up Komodo On Their Recent Capital Raising

Parry Field Lawyers is pleased to have assisted tech start-up Komodo on their recent capital raising. Komodo have successfully raised $1.8 million allowing them to provide much needed wellbeing support to students. The start-up provides a platform for students to communicate with staff and provides schools with ways to identify and address issues such as mental health and bullying.

We are proud to have supported the company on this journey for several years now right from the beginning. Their company represents an ongoing shift towards companies and investors wanting to create an impact through their work.

The transaction was led by Senior Solicitor Aislinn Molloy and Partner Steven Moe with assistance from many in the Parry Field team as well.

For more on the deal, see this article: https://techcrunch.com/2021/08/30/new-zealand-based-student-wellbeing-platform-komodo-raises-1-8m-nzd/

