Manawatū Leaders’ Series

Wednesday, 6 October 2021, 12:20 pm
Press Release: Manawatu Chamber of Commerce

Three local Members of Parliament are set to speak on their leadership journeys, managing work and family, and life before Parliament.

The Manawatū Chamber of Commerce is hosting the Manawatū Leaders’ Series featuring MP’s Tangi Utikere, Teanau Tuiono and Ian McKelvie. This is a free opportunity for members of the public to network, speak with and learn from local elected leaders with a moderated panel and Q&A.

This will be held at the Globe Theatre on 11 October 2021, doors open at 5:15 pm.

Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive, Amanda Linsley, says “This is a great opportunity for the business community and others to learn more about our regional leaders, and what their motivations are. The purpose is to get to know the people behind the names, rather than the political stand-point that we usually see and hear.

Utikere, the Labour MP for Palmerston North, was elected to Parliament in 2020 replacing Ian Lees-Galloway. Utikere previously served as a Palmerston North City Councillor for ten years, the city’s first elected member of Pasifika heritage, and as Deputy Mayor from 2016.

Tuiono, a Green Party list MP based in Palmerston North, was elected to Parliament in 2020 after an extensive history as an activist, advocate, and organiser at local, national, and international levels.

McKelvie, has been the National Party MP for Rangitikei since his election in 2011. An experienced director, McKelvie served as Mayor of the Manawatū District Council for nine years before his election to Parliament in 2011.

The event will be hosted in line with current Delta Alert Level 2 requirements. Numbers are limited, you can register at: https://manawatuchamber.co.nz/events/leaders-series/

This is the first of two sessions in the Manawatū Leaders’ Series. The second session on 9 November 2021 will feature Palmerston North City Council Mayor Grant Smith, Manawatū District Council Mayor Helen Worboys, and Horizons Regional Council Chair Rachel Keedwell.

The Chamber thanks Gerry and his team at the Globe Theatre for their support in running these events.

