Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

JCDecaux Announces New Charity Partnership With Cure Kids As Part Of Its JCDecaux HEART Initiative

Tuesday, 19 October 2021, 1:47 pm
Press Release: JCDecaux

Leading Out-of-Home media company JCDecaux New Zealand today announced its long-term partnership with Cure Kids, a homegrown charity that helps raise funds for research into serious childhood illnesses and conditions, as part of its new social impact initiative, JCDecaux HEART.

JCDecaux New Zealand Country Head, Mike Watkins, said he was delighted to partner with one of the country’s most important charities.

“As part of our long-term partnership with Cure Kids, JCDecaux will provide Out-of-Home advertising space across the network, to bring awareness to the charity and assist with fundraising efforts, including Cure Kids’ flagship annual fundraiser, Red Nose Day. JCDecaux is committed to supporting Cure Kids and developing a relationship that extends beyond media space; we will be looking for ways to involve stakeholders, partners and agencies to further help its cause.”

The JCDecaux HEART initiative was born out of the company’s Social Impact Committee, which was formed in 2020 with the aim of creating real and lasting social impact for the people and places where JCDecaux signs can be found. It focuses on three areas of social impact: health and mental health, environmental sustainability, and enriching urban communities.

Cure Kids was established in 1971 and since that time has invested more than $60 million in New Zealand research that has helped to vastly improve the way children who live with serious diseases and health conditions are diagnosed and treated. It is New Zealand’s largest funder of child health research and relies purely on fundraising to achieve its goals.

Cure Kids CEO, Frances Benge, said: “For the past 50 years, Cure Kids has funded research that has made a measurable difference to the health of Kiwi kids. We are delighted to be chosen as a charity partner of JCDecaux, who, through their incredible generosity, will be crucial in helping Cure Kids continue to shift the dial in child health.”

Cure Kids is the second charity partnership to arise from the JCDecaux HEART initiative, with youth mentoring charity, The Crescendo Trust of Aotearoa, announced as JCDecaux New Zealand’s first charity partner in June. The Crescendo Trust provides a free music production-based education and support program for rangatahi (young people) aged 12-24, allowing them to directly engage and connect with industry professionals, learn life skills and access pathways to employment.

Mike Watkins continued: “Our partnership with Cure Kids aligns perfectly with our vision to create positive social impact and allows JCDecaux to provide tangible support to help our nation’s seriously ill children live healthier and better lives. We are incredibly proud to be a partner to Cure Kids and, along with The Crescendo Trust, help create positive outcomes for young people.”

For more information of JCDecaux’s charity partnerships, visit https://www.jcdecaux.co.nz/about/partnerships/

For more information on Cure Kids, visit https://curekids.org.nz/

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from JCDecaux on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



BusinessNZ: Third Snapshot Report Reveals $9.5 Billion Business Investment In Climate Action

Signatories to the Climate Leaders Coalition have committed to invest $9.5 billion over the next five years to reduce emissions from their businesses, as revealed in their third anniversary snapshot report released today... More>>

Digitl: The home printer market is broken
Printers are more of a security blanket that a serious aid to productivity. Yet for many people they are not optional.
Even if you don’t feel the urge to squirt ink onto dead trees in order to express yourself, others will insist on printed documents... More>>


Serious Fraud Office: Commences Enquiries Into Allegations Of COVID-19 Wage Subsidy Fraud
The Serious Fraud Office has commenced a number of enquiries into alleged abuse of the Government’s COVID-19 Wage Subsidy. Director Julie Read said the allegations relate to multiple complex cases of potential fraud that have been referred to the agency following extensive investigations ... More>>

ComCom: Companies In Hot Water For Selling Unsafe Hot Water Bottles And Toys

A wholesaler and a retailer have been fined a total of $140,000 under the Fair Trading Act for selling hot water bottles and toys that did not comply with mandatory safety requirements. Paramount Merchandise Company Limited (Paramount) was fined $104,000 after pleading guilty in the Manukau District Court... More>>



Reserve Bank: Robust Balance Sheets Yield Faster Economic Recovery
Stronger balance sheets for households, businesses, financial institutions and the government going into the pandemic contributed towards maintaining a sound financial system and yielding a faster economic recovery than following previous deep recessions... More>>


Transpower: Releases Independent Report Into Events Of August 9
Transpower’s Chief Executive Alison Andrew has today released an independent report into the grid emergency of August 9 when insufficient generation was available to meet demand, leading to some customers being disconnected... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 