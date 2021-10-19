JCDecaux Announces New Charity Partnership With Cure Kids As Part Of Its JCDecaux HEART Initiative

Leading Out-of-Home media company JCDecaux New Zealand today announced its long-term partnership with Cure Kids, a homegrown charity that helps raise funds for research into serious childhood illnesses and conditions, as part of its new social impact initiative, JCDecaux HEART.

JCDecaux New Zealand Country Head, Mike Watkins, said he was delighted to partner with one of the country’s most important charities.

“As part of our long-term partnership with Cure Kids, JCDecaux will provide Out-of-Home advertising space across the network, to bring awareness to the charity and assist with fundraising efforts, including Cure Kids’ flagship annual fundraiser, Red Nose Day. JCDecaux is committed to supporting Cure Kids and developing a relationship that extends beyond media space; we will be looking for ways to involve stakeholders, partners and agencies to further help its cause.”

The JCDecaux HEART initiative was born out of the company’s Social Impact Committee, which was formed in 2020 with the aim of creating real and lasting social impact for the people and places where JCDecaux signs can be found. It focuses on three areas of social impact: health and mental health, environmental sustainability, and enriching urban communities.

Cure Kids was established in 1971 and since that time has invested more than $60 million in New Zealand research that has helped to vastly improve the way children who live with serious diseases and health conditions are diagnosed and treated. It is New Zealand’s largest funder of child health research and relies purely on fundraising to achieve its goals.

Cure Kids CEO, Frances Benge, said: “For the past 50 years, Cure Kids has funded research that has made a measurable difference to the health of Kiwi kids. We are delighted to be chosen as a charity partner of JCDecaux, who, through their incredible generosity, will be crucial in helping Cure Kids continue to shift the dial in child health.”

Cure Kids is the second charity partnership to arise from the JCDecaux HEART initiative, with youth mentoring charity, The Crescendo Trust of Aotearoa, announced as JCDecaux New Zealand’s first charity partner in June. The Crescendo Trust provides a free music production-based education and support program for rangatahi (young people) aged 12-24, allowing them to directly engage and connect with industry professionals, learn life skills and access pathways to employment.

Mike Watkins continued: “Our partnership with Cure Kids aligns perfectly with our vision to create positive social impact and allows JCDecaux to provide tangible support to help our nation’s seriously ill children live healthier and better lives. We are incredibly proud to be a partner to Cure Kids and, along with The Crescendo Trust, help create positive outcomes for young people.”

For more information of JCDecaux’s charity partnerships, visit https://www.jcdecaux.co.nz/about/partnerships/

For more information on Cure Kids, visit https://curekids.org.nz/

