Some Good News For Retail In COVID Announcements, But Firm Dates Needed

Friday, 22 October 2021, 11:02 am
Press Release: Retail NZ

Retail NZ is welcoming news that the Government is increasing financial support for businesses in light of the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, and that retail will be able to open at all stages of the new “Covid Protection Framework”, but is calling for a firm transition date.

“Retailers are able to operate safely, using masks, distancing and good hygiene to keep staff and customers safe, and it’s fantastic news that the Government is recognising this in the new Covid Protecton Framework”, Greg Harford, Retail NZ Chief Executive said today. “The disappointing news is that there is still no firm date when we will transition to the new system, which makes it difficult for businesses to plan and stay afloat. We absolutely need to get people across the community vaccinated, and the Government should set a date so that the unvaccinated appreciate the urgency.

“Retail NZ is also really pleased that the Resurgence Support Payment is being doubled. This will be a big help in enabling locked-down businesses to survive, particularly services businesses such as beauty therapists and hairdressers that cannot trade online. However, there is still a need for additional support and Retail NZ is keen to engage with Government on a sector-specific support package.

“Getting New Zealanders vaccinated is the way out the pandemic, and Retail NZ strongly encourages everyone interacting with retail to get jabbed and do their bit to keep everyone safe.”

