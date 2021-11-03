October 2021 New Vehicle Registrations

Motor Industry Association Chief Executive David Crawford says that there were 13,870 sales of new vehicles for the month of October 2021, an increase of 16.8% (1,994 units) on the same month in 2020.

Year to date there have been 136,886 registrations, an increase of 37,536 units (37.8%) compared to the first ten months of 2020.

October is traditionally a strong month for new vehicle sales in New Zealand. While sales of new vehicles for the month were ahead of 2020 they were well behind October returns in each of the years from 2016 to 2019 inclusive.

Stock levels remain low, with shipments of new vehicles going through customs, entry compliance and straight onto customers. There remain long wait lists for popular models. International and domestic logistic constraints due to Covid-19 and microchip shortages continue to adversely affect the sector.

Key points

There were 9,162 passenger and SUV and 4,708 commercial vehicles registered in the month of October.

There were 489 BEVs, 213 PHEVs and 1,541 hybrid vehicles registered in October. This represented 16% of the fleet with some form of electrification in their drivetrain.

Small to medium segments comprised 56% of sales year to date. For the month of October, the top segments were SUV medium with 22% market share, followed by Pick Up/Chassis Cab 4x4 with 17% and SUV compact with 16% market share.

The Ford Ranger was once again the top model, followed by the Toyota RAV4 and the Toyota Corolla. The Toyota Hilux was down in 5th position.

Market leaders in October / 2021

Toyota remains the overall market leader with 23% market share (3,123 units), followed by Ford with 15% (2,088 units) and Mitsubishi in third spot with 8% market share (1,094 units).

BEVs, PHEVs and Hybrids

There were 485 light vehicle and 4 heavy vehicle full battery electric vehicles registered in October. The top selling models were the Hyundai Kona (136 units) followed by the MG ZS (97 units) and the Tesla Model 3 (95 units).

There were 213 plug-in hybrid electric vehicles registered in October. The top selling models were the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross (58 units) followed by the MG HS (54 units) and the Mitsubishi Outlander (17 units).

Hybrids continued their consistent strength with 1,541 vehicles registered in the month of October. The top selling models were the Toyota RAV4 (738 units) followed by the Toyota Corolla (197 units) and Toyota Highlander (140 units).

SUV and passenger vehicle sales October / 2021

Toyota retained the market lead for passenger and SUV registrations with 25% market share (2,324 units) followed by Mitsubishi with 10% (961 units) and then Hyundai with 7% market share (642 units).

The top selling passenger and SUV models for the month were the Toyota RAV4 (861 units) followed by the Toyota Corolla (742 units) and the Mitsubishi Outlander (693 units).

Commercial vehicle sales October / 2021

Ford retained the market lead with 38% market share (1,769 units) followed by Toyota with 17% (799 units) and Nissan third with 8% market share (383 units).

The Ford Ranger retained the top spot for the month of October as the bestselling commercial model with 34% share (1,610 units) followed by the Toyota Hilux with 12% share (585 units) and the Nissan Navara in third place with 8% market share (383 units).

