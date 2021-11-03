Trade Me & The Breakout Room Go SElf Help For Christmas

Whether you love the thrill of the browse or just want it sorted, Trade Me is bringing Christmas magic made easy to Kiwis this festive season.

Aotearoa’s largest online marketplace today launched its biggest Christmas campaign to date, in partnership with The Breakout Room, Toybox and MBM.

Starring ‘talent to watch’ Rongopai Tickell as Trade Me’s festive elf and voiced by Kura Forrester, Christmas magic made easy showcases the range, ease and Kiwi magic that Trade Me offers Christmas shoppers, says Trade Me’s Director of Brand Marketing & Communications Sally Feinson.

“We know from our research that Kiwis want options, ease and a good deal - and Trade Me offers that in spades.

“Our team has curated trending and always popular gifts and deals from our top sellers in one easy place. We literally have elves behind the scenes working their magic to turn our millions of listings into easy to browse and buy Christmas gift guides.”

As its new goods business continues to scale, the company is investing more than ever in its festive play.

“Last year our in-house Christmas campaign was our most successful ever thanks to smart use of our first party data and a fresh design. This year we’re looking to build out our retail performance to reinforce the emotional connection Kiwis have to our brand,” says Mrs Feinson, who recently joined Trade Me from Z Energy.

The campaign plays on Trade Me’s strengths as a playful Kiwi brand, says The Breakout Room’s head of content Amber Ardern.

“In classic Trade Me fashion, we’re playing it with a fun, classically Kiwi bat - with the odd unorthodox shot for good measure,” said Mrs Ardern.

Even the 650,000 Kiwis who trust Trade Me every day to help them find what they’re searching for will see something a little new in the campaign, adds Mrs Feinson.

“To showcase our range and product - not to mention Covid-proof our production plans - Christmas magic made easy literally lives on our app. Eagle-eyed buyers will see a new feature on some of the listings which showcases the distribution and estimated arrival times of the item. This is part of an exciting product transformation programme underway, providing our buyers with transparent shipping information to further help them compare and buy to their needs.”

With new toy sales on Trade Me up 40 per cent in September when compared to the year prior and an 81 per cent jump in sales for new kids’ bikes, early signs point to a particularly festive season for Kiwis’ trusted marketplace. Get your gifts now at https://www.trademe.co.nz/c/promo/christmas-magic

