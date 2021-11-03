Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Trade Me & The Breakout Room Go SElf Help For Christmas

Wednesday, 3 November 2021, 8:52 am
Press Release: Trademe

Whether you love the thrill of the browse or just want it sorted, Trade Me is bringing Christmas magic made easy to Kiwis this festive season.

Aotearoa’s largest online marketplace today launched its biggest Christmas campaign to date, in partnership with The Breakout Room, Toybox and MBM.

Starring ‘talent to watch’ Rongopai Tickell as Trade Me’s festive elf and voiced by Kura Forrester, Christmas magic made easy showcases the range, ease and Kiwi magic that Trade Me offers Christmas shoppers, says Trade Me’s Director of Brand Marketing & Communications Sally Feinson.

“We know from our research that Kiwis want options, ease and a good deal - and Trade Me offers that in spades.

“Our team has curated trending and always popular gifts and deals from our top sellers in one easy place. We literally have elves behind the scenes working their magic to turn our millions of listings into easy to browse and buy Christmas gift guides.”

As its new goods business continues to scale, the company is investing more than ever in its festive play.

“Last year our in-house Christmas campaign was our most successful ever thanks to smart use of our first party data and a fresh design. This year we’re looking to build out our retail performance to reinforce the emotional connection Kiwis have to our brand,” says Mrs Feinson, who recently joined Trade Me from Z Energy.

The campaign plays on Trade Me’s strengths as a playful Kiwi brand, says The Breakout Room’s head of content Amber Ardern.

“In classic Trade Me fashion, we’re playing it with a fun, classically Kiwi bat - with the odd unorthodox shot for good measure,” said Mrs Ardern.

Even the 650,000 Kiwis who trust Trade Me every day to help them find what they’re searching for will see something a little new in the campaign, adds Mrs Feinson.

“To showcase our range and product - not to mention Covid-proof our production plans - Christmas magic made easy literally lives on our app. Eagle-eyed buyers will see a new feature on some of the listings which showcases the distribution and estimated arrival times of the item. This is part of an exciting product transformation programme underway, providing our buyers with transparent shipping information to further help them compare and buy to their needs.”

With new toy sales on Trade Me up 40 per cent in September when compared to the year prior and an 81 per cent jump in sales for new kids’ bikes, early signs point to a particularly festive season for Kiwis’ trusted marketplace. Get your gifts now at https://www.trademe.co.nz/c/promo/christmas-magic

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Trademe on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Reserve Bank: Housing Matters For Financial Stability Risks
The unsustainable level of house prices poses monetary and financial stability challenges, Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua - Governor Adrian Orr says in a speech published today to the Property Council of New Zealand Retail Conference... More>>



Mortgages: Tightening Of Credit Availability Making It Tougher For Home Buyers To Get Loans – Survey

Those in the market to buy a new home may have a tougher time getting a mortgage approved, a latest mortgage survey shows. Feedback from an October survey of 60 nationwide mortgage advisers by Tony Alexander and mortgages.co.nz shows banks are still willing to lend money – but their assessment of how much money can be borrowed is getting tougher... More>>


IAG: New Zealand’s Largest General Insurer Introduces Compulsory COVID-19 Vaccination Measures
New Zealand’s largest general insurer, IAG (which encompasses insurers AMI, State, NZI, NAC, Lumley and Lantern) has introduced a range of new COVID-19 health and safety measures to help protect its people, customers and the wider community... More>>


Auckland Airport: Vaccination Requirements Strengthened

Another layer of protection to the health and wellbeing of staff and the wider community has been added with the new requirement that all Auckland Airport employees, visitors, and contractors be vaccinated before coming to the company’s worksites... More>>


Westpac NZ: Announces Solid Financial Result
Strong momentum in the economy has contributed to a solid full year financial result for Westpac New Zealand (Westpac NZ). Acting Chief Executive Simon Power said COVID-19 was causing significant strain and uncertainty for parts of the community but economic activity in the year leading up to the latest outbreak had been very strong... More>>


Statistics: Job Growth Slows In September
Filled job numbers continued to rise in September 2021, although at a slower rate than recent months, rising 0.3 percent, Stats NZ said today. The seasonally adjusted count of filled jobs reached a new high of 2.28 million jobs in September 2021... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 