Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Commission Directs Telco Industry To Create Marketing Code To Reduce Consumer Confusion

Monday, 8 November 2021, 9:21 am
Press Release: Commerce Commission


The Commerce Commission has instructed the telecommunications industry to develop a marketing code that ensures consumers receive all the information they need from telco providers to make informed choices about the technology options and plans that best suit their needs.

Industry body New Zealand Telecommunications Forum Inc. (TCF) will have 60 working days to turn marketing guidelines issued by the Commission today into an industry retail service quality (RSQ) code. The Commission expects the code to be binding on TCF members, which include most of New Zealand’s major telecommunications providers.

Telecommunications Commissioner Tristan Gilbertson said the issue has become urgent as a result of increased marketing activity linked to Chorus withdrawing the old copper network and Spark removing public switched telephone network (PSTN) connections.

“Consumers have told us that marketing of alternatives to legacy copper-based services is often incomplete, confusing or misleading,” he said. “Providers have also contacted us with concerns about their competitors’ behavior.

“While we have given the TCF 60 working days to create an industry code, we expect providers to bring their marketing into line with these guidelines as soon as possible, so that consumers can make an informed choice about the technologies and plans that are best for their telecommunications needs.

“We particularly want to see telco providers clean up their marketing activities as we head into the Christmas period, which is traditionally a busy time for the sector.”

Alternative technologies to copper include fibre, hybrid fibre-coaxial cable and wireless broadband.

The marketing guidelines issued by the Commission aim to ensure consumers will:

  • have sufficient notice of any change to their copper service so that they’re not hurried into making a decision about a replacement service
  • know about the full range of alternative services available to them, which is usually more than just what their provider wants them to buy
  • know how alternative services are likely to perform – particularly in terms of speeds where providers must now avoid “up to” or theoretical maximums and use likely actual peak time speeds

The Commission is required to monitor retail service quality and has the power to intervene to improve outcomes for consumers. This can include issuing guidance on matters relating to RSQ codes, as it has done today, reviewing industry RSQ codes, and making Commission RSQ codes that retail service providers must follow. RSQ matters include customer service, fault service levels, installation issues, contract issues, product disclosure, billing, the switching process, service performance, speed and availability.

Mr Gilbertson said the Commission wrote to the industry and consumers in August this year raising concerns around marketing of telecommunications technology and seeking views on how to best implement its proposed marketing principles to quickly clear up confusion.

“We are taking a collaborative approach to this issue so that we can leverage the knowledge and expertise of industry to make sure we achieve the desired outcomes in a pragmatic and workable way,” he said.

“Feedback from industry on our August letter was that a TCF Code was preferable to a Commission Code and we are now giving the industry the opportunity to lead the way on this important issue for consumers.

“More than 600 individual consumers gave feedback on the marketing principles outlined in our letter, which shows just how important this issue is to them.”

The issue of consumer confusion as a result of telecoms marketing was also highlighted in the Commission’s Improving Retail Service Quality – Draft Baseline Report

published in September. The report drew on six months of consultation with consumers and industry, plus insights from one of the largest surveys of telecommunications consumers ever conducted in New Zealand, and is a key part of the Commission’s work to improve retail service quality.

The marketing guidelines are on the Commission’s website.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Commerce Commission on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 




New Zealand Initiative: New Zealand Must Prepare For Next Global Financial Crisis

New Zealand’s economy suffered less damage from the pandemic than analysts expected. But new research warns, however, that just as we are emerging from the COVID-19, a new crisis is already on the horizon. Walking the path to the next global financial crisis highlights the danger... More>>


Reserve Bank: Financial System Well-placed To Support Economic Recovery Despite Uncertainty And Risks
The resilience of our financial system to the challenges presented by COVID-19 is reassuring given the uncharted waters ahead, Governor Adrian Orr says in releasing the November Financial Stability Report... More>>


Reserve Bank: Housing Matters For Financial Stability Risks
The unsustainable level of house prices poses monetary and financial stability challenges, Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua - Governor Adrian Orr says in a speech published today to the Property Council of New Zealand Retail Conference... More>>



Groceries: Kiwi Supermarket Start Up Supie Secures $2.5 Million In Seed Funding
Supie, the New Zealand-based online supermarket, today announces $2.5 million in seed funding, showing that Kiwi investors are prepared to back the future of grocery shopping.. More>>


Auckland Airport: Vaccination Requirements Strengthened

Another layer of protection to the health and wellbeing of staff and the wider community has been added with the new requirement that all Auckland Airport employees, visitors, and contractors be vaccinated before coming to the company’s worksites... More>>


Westpac NZ: Announces Solid Financial Result
Strong momentum in the economy has contributed to a solid full year financial result for Westpac New Zealand (Westpac NZ). Acting Chief Executive Simon Power said COVID-19 was causing significant strain and uncertainty for parts of the community but economic activity in the year leading up to the latest outbreak had been very strong... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 