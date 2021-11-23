Ryman Healthcare Wins Quality Service Award

Seven in a row for New Zealand’s largest retirement village operator

Ryman Healthcare is the overall winner in the 2022 Reader’s Digest Quality Service Award in the retirement villages category, making it a clean sweep since in the awards since 2015.

The awards are based on surveys of consumers, and the aim of the awards is to reward companies who deliver outstanding customer service.

The winners are chosen from a survey of 2,400 New Zealanders across 40 categories.

Ryman was praised by consumers surveyed for treating its residents well, and for operating villages that residents love.

Ryman Healthcare Group Chief Executive Richard Umbers said the win was a great reward following a tough year coping with COVID-19.

“We are delighted to have won for the seventh time, but we take nothing for granted. Delivering quality service this consistently is an amazing feat and is thanks to a lot of hard work, day in and day out.

“Healthcare is a 24/7 business and you can’t have any off days, so this is a fantastic tribute to our team, and I can’t thank everyone who works at Ryman enough for their commitment.’’

Ryman has been pioneering retirement village living and care in New Zealand since 1984. Its villages are home to more than 12,800 residents in New Zealand and Australia and the team delivers more than 7 million hours of care each year.

Ryman was also named Reader’s Digest Most Trust Brand in the aged care and retirement villages sector this year for the seventh time.

About Ryman Healthcare: Ryman was founded in 1984 and has become one of New Zealand’s largest listed companies. The company owns and operates 43 retirement villages in New Zealand and Australia which are home to more than 12,800 residents and the company employs 6,400 staff.

© Scoop Media

