New Zealand's Growing Ethical Directory Fair&good Celebrates First-year Milestone

Thursday, 2 December 2021, 1:30 pm
Press Release: Fair and Good

Kiwi not-for-profit fair&good is mobilising New Zealanders' spending power for good, by connecting them with ethically conscious brands and changing lives in the process. On fair&good’s website, you can search for brands by product category or by the ethical values most important to you. There's also a resources page with tools, ranging from becoming Fairtrade certified to investing your money ethically.

With the help of New Zealanders, fair&good are “changing demand, to demand change." Their aim? To make the ethical lifestyle mainstream. Since launching one year ago, fair&good have grown to a directory of over 50 brands and counting, each with a Kiwi connection. They also sit at number one in Google searches for both "ethical brands NZ" and "ethical clothing NZ".

Erica Gadsby, business director of ReCreate clothing, has seen the benefits of being part of fair&good's ethical online directory. Over the past year, they’ve received well over 400 visitors from fair&good’s website which has become one of the brand’s top sources for driving online customers. “This is amazing! We’re so thankful."

Dr Susan Maiava fair&good founder and ethical trade advocate says, “What better way to shop than to choose products that will improve the lives of those that made them? We can all make a real difference just by choosing to buy ethically. fair&good makes that easy.”

For those on the hunt for Christmas pressies, the fair&good team would love Kiwis to help celebrate their first birthday by practising ethical gift-giving this summer. With their Christmas shopping guide, they've made it wonderfully easy. A host of options have been included for “little ones”, “conscious home” gifts, “fair trade foodies” and more. The fair&good 2021 Ethical Christmas Guide can be found at https://fairandgood.co.nz/ethical-christmas-guide.

