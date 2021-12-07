Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

nib Recognised As A Superdiverse Workplace

Tuesday, 7 December 2021, 7:55 am
Press Release: nib NZ

nib New Zealand (nib) has once again been recognised as a superdiverse workplace receiving a refreshed “CQ Tick” from the Superdiversity Institute for Law, Policy and Business for its commitment to improving cultural capacity (CQ) within the workplace and with our customers.

The formal certification comes following the release of the Superdiversity Institute’s case study of nib’s journey after becoming one of the first corporate organisations to receive the CQ Tick in 2017.

nib Chief Executive Officer, Rob Hennin, said the health insurer’s commitment to embedding cultural capacity practices within all aspects of the business had paid dividends.

“Everything we do is reflective of how we’re continuing to grow our cultural competency at nib. From the people we hire, the policies we promote, the training we provide, the inclusive signage we place around our offices, the partnerships we form and the interactions we have with our members everyday are all critical to our success as an inclusive business,” Mr Hennin said.

A great example of nib’s progress to date is the incorporation of Māori culture into internal and external workplace practices.

“The percentage of our employees reporting at least a partial knowledge of Te Reo Māori has increased by 40% since 2017,” Mr Hennin said.

“This reflects our focus on improving cultural awareness and relationships across the business including our Māori Relationship Plan (Te Hononga), partnership with Ngati Whatua Orakei as well as our ten-week employee Māori cultural training course,” Mr Hennin added.

Chair of the Superdiversity Institute, Mai Chen, said nib’s CQ Tick case study is an example of how intentional progression in cultural intelligence and capability can help to improve the performance of an organisation for its members, customers and employees.

“The reason why nib was chosen for this case study was because of the success of the company’s leadership in transforming the CQ of the organisation into one of the most culturally capable in New Zealand in a relatively short space of time,” Mrs Chen said.

“There are measurable results (metrics/KPIs and other evidence) showing that CQ is driving the business in terms of better customer and employee outcomes,” she added.

Mr Hennin said he was pleased by the increased CQ reflected in the Superdiversity Institute’s latest audit in refreshing nib’s CQ Tick.

“We’re proud to be receiving a new CQ Tick in recognition of our achievement as a superdiverse workplace. However, we understand that growing our cultural capability doesn’t stop here and we will continue to recognise, respect and improve cultural capability within our workplace,” Mr Hennin said.

Following the completion of the case study, the Superdiversity Institute concluded:

  • nib is a superdiverse organisation;
  • nib’s diversity and inclusion efforts over the last four years has transformed the culture of the organisation; and
  • nib’s Māori-focused initiatives have significantly increased Māori cultural capability.

Last month, nib was also proud to receive the Rainbow Tick and Disability Tick recognising the steps taken to create a more inclusive and supportive workplace.

View the nib CQ Tick case study online: superdiversity.org/wp-content/uploads/Case-study-of-nibs-CQ-Tick-journey.pdf

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from nib NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Statistics: Building Activity Down In September Quarter
The volume of building activity in New Zealand fell 8.6 percent in the September 2021 quarter, compared with the June 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today. Residential building activity fell by 6.4 percent in the September 2021 quarter, while non-residential building activity fell 12 percent... More>>


Government: David McLean Appointed As KiwiRail Chair

David McLean has been appointed as Chair of KiwiRail Holdings Ltd, the Minister for State Owned Enterprises Dr David Clark and Minister of Finance Grant Robertson announced today... More>>


Dairy NZ: ‘More Milk From Fewer Cows’ Trend Continues In A Record Year
Vodafone says it has 10,000 customers using its Wi-Fi Calling service. It took less than three months to reach that milestone; the service began operating in September... More>>



Xero: Data Reveals ICT Expenditure Key To Small Business Sales Growth
Xero, the global small business platform, today released a new report which shows New Zealand small business ICT expenditure has increased 25 percent compared to pre-pandemic levels - more than the UK (20%) and Australia... More>>


Fonterra: Lifts Forecast Farmgate Milk Price Range And Revises Earnings Guidance At First Quarter Update

Fonterra Co-operative Group today lifted its 2021/22 forecast Farmgate Milk Price range, reported a solid start to the 2022 financial year and revised its earnings guidance... More>>


Canterbury Museum: New Research - Bald Haast's Eagle Feasted On Moa Guts
New Zealand’s extinct Haast’s Eagle (Hieraaetus moorei), the largest known eagle, gulped down viscera like a vulture and may even have been bald, new research suggests... More>>

ABC Business Sales: Demand High For Covid-proof Businesses
Despite the continuing challenges facing businesses in this Covid environment, right now there are more buyers looking for a small-medium sized business than there are sellers in the market... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 