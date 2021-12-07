nib Recognised As A Superdiverse Workplace

nib New Zealand (nib) has once again been recognised as a superdiverse workplace receiving a refreshed “CQ Tick” from the Superdiversity Institute for Law, Policy and Business for its commitment to improving cultural capacity (CQ) within the workplace and with our customers.

The formal certification comes following the release of the Superdiversity Institute’s case study of nib’s journey after becoming one of the first corporate organisations to receive the CQ Tick in 2017.

nib Chief Executive Officer, Rob Hennin, said the health insurer’s commitment to embedding cultural capacity practices within all aspects of the business had paid dividends.

“Everything we do is reflective of how we’re continuing to grow our cultural competency at nib. From the people we hire, the policies we promote, the training we provide, the inclusive signage we place around our offices, the partnerships we form and the interactions we have with our members everyday are all critical to our success as an inclusive business,” Mr Hennin said.

A great example of nib’s progress to date is the incorporation of Māori culture into internal and external workplace practices.

“The percentage of our employees reporting at least a partial knowledge of Te Reo Māori has increased by 40% since 2017,” Mr Hennin said.

“This reflects our focus on improving cultural awareness and relationships across the business including our Māori Relationship Plan (Te Hononga), partnership with Ngati Whatua Orakei as well as our ten-week employee Māori cultural training course,” Mr Hennin added.

Chair of the Superdiversity Institute, Mai Chen, said nib’s CQ Tick case study is an example of how intentional progression in cultural intelligence and capability can help to improve the performance of an organisation for its members, customers and employees.

“The reason why nib was chosen for this case study was because of the success of the company’s leadership in transforming the CQ of the organisation into one of the most culturally capable in New Zealand in a relatively short space of time,” Mrs Chen said.

“There are measurable results (metrics/KPIs and other evidence) showing that CQ is driving the business in terms of better customer and employee outcomes,” she added.

Mr Hennin said he was pleased by the increased CQ reflected in the Superdiversity Institute’s latest audit in refreshing nib’s CQ Tick.

“We’re proud to be receiving a new CQ Tick in recognition of our achievement as a superdiverse workplace. However, we understand that growing our cultural capability doesn’t stop here and we will continue to recognise, respect and improve cultural capability within our workplace,” Mr Hennin said.

Following the completion of the case study, the Superdiversity Institute concluded:

nib is a superdiverse organisation;

nib’s diversity and inclusion efforts over the last four years has transformed the culture of the organisation; and

nib’s Māori-focused initiatives have significantly increased Māori cultural capability.

Last month, nib was also proud to receive the Rainbow Tick and Disability Tick recognising the steps taken to create a more inclusive and supportive workplace.

View the nib CQ Tick case study online: superdiversity.org/wp-content/uploads/Case-study-of-nibs-CQ-Tick-journey.pdf

