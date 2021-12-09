Veri-FLY With The Air NZ Mobile App This Summer

From today, Air New Zealand customers can upload their domestic My Vaccine Pass to their Airpoints™ profile, verifying their vaccination status so they’re ready for a summer of safe and easy travel.

Air New Zealand Chief Customer and Sales Officer Leanne Geraghty says from 14 December, the airline will be requiring proof of either full vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test taken within 72 hours of departure to travel domestically.

“Travel will look different this summer but we’re confident the innovative changes we’ve made to the Air NZ mobile app will make the extra travel requirement as seamless as possible. We're one of the first airlines in the world to develop a digital solution for customers to upload their vaccination status to their loyalty profile which is incredibly exciting.

“There will be opportunities to check in via all of our touchpoints including our app, online or at the kiosk. However, uploading your domestic My Vaccine Pass to your Airpoints profile will be easiest way to travel this summer. And the good thing is, members will only have to do this once.

“We’ve applied a privacy lens across the whole digital solution. The QR code or domestic My Vaccine Pass itself is not retained by Air New Zealand; we’re just verifying the Pass is valid.”

With more than 300,000 Kiwis travelling between 15-31 December, the airline is gearing up for a busy few weeks.

Here are Air New Zealand’s top travel tips for the summer:

Have your My Vaccine Pass, or a negative Covid-19 test result at the ready because from 14 December, everyone aged 12 or over will need to show proof of full vaccination or a negative test taken within 72 hours of departure. We’ll be soft launching this new process on 13 December so don’t be alarmed if you check in and we ask you to show proof. If you don’t have either, you’ll still be able to travel on 13 December. Avoid airport queues by downloading the latest version of the Air NZ mobile app and uploading your vaccination status to your Airpoints profile. This will be the easiest way to travel and as an Airpoints member, you’ll only need to do it once. You can do this from today, just update your app and you’re on your way. Make sure you upload your domestic My Vaccine Pass, not the International Travel Vaccination Certificate. If you are showing proof of a negative Covid-19 test result, whether that be a Nasopharyngeal swab, saliva or supervised rapid antigen test, you’ll need to check-in at the airport and show one of our airport staff your result confirmation well in advance of your departure time.

Airports will be bustling in December, so we strongly recommend you arrive at the airport 60 minutes before your flight to avoid any disruption. No need to BYO because snacks are back! From 14 December, our new food and beverage offering is onboard, and we’ve heard it’s a crunchin’ good time. While we’d love to see your smiling faces, face coverings are still required on board. Whether it’s a silk, tie-die or Kiwiana mask, please wear it. We’ll have some spares if you forget yours. When you’re out and about this summer, remember to Do Something New, New Zealand. Our experiences website now has more than 465 Qualmark-endorsed sustainable tourism operators listed. Read number one again and complete number two. And finally, leave your passport at home. International borders aren’t open just yet.

Top tip: This handy video will give you everything you need to know. Download it here.

