New Breed Of Resourcing Software Helps Modern Organisations Face Into The Future Of Work

Tuesday, 14 December 2021, 7:40 am
Press Release: Runn.io

Real-time capability and capacity software startup Runn.io has raised a US$1.41mil Seed round. Investors include Venture Capital firm GD1 as well as Wavemaker, NZGCP, K1W1, and Marlborough Angels. Through clever integration of 'the employee voice' - including features that ensure employees are doing work that's most meaningful to them - Runn.io believes its solution will help modern organizations thrive within a post-Covid world of work.

40% of Runn.io’s customers are US-based (including Fortune 1000 and 500 customers); with a further 30% in Europe, including the UK and Denmark. Users include startups, SMEs and corporates. With 600% growth in revenue this year; Runn.io will use the funding to further build its product out and accelerate growth.

“Covid has fast-tracked an environment in which we need modern solutions for managing people. In many ways, Runn.io has built the right product at the right time,” comments GD1 Co-managing Partner John Kells.

Built to handle complexity

“By nature, technical companies often manage a high number of projects simultaneously with people moving between these,” explains Tim Copeland, Co-Founder of Runn.io. Disconnected systems or complex spreadsheets are often stress-tested when projects go on hold, priorities change and people leave a company/team.

Runn.io enables cloud-based planning, tracking and forecasting of capability and capacity through a powerful, user-friendly UI. “Our cloud-based interface comes with features that make it easy to deal with complexity and change. A handy scenario planning feature allows users to quickly see how winning or losing new work will affect resourcing and the company’s bottom line, or what skill sets a company might need to hire based on their future sales pipeline,” explains Copeland.

Combatting ‘The great resignation’

He adds: “Talent is a scarcity in today’s economy and will be for some time. Runn.io was built with employees in mind. It helps employers understand demand and available capacity, including the impact of project and milestone changes on their greatest asset - their people. They can optimise the workload of individuals and teams, and avoid the kind of bottlenecks and delays that prevent them from doing better work,” he says.

“Runn.io is as flexible as work environments are unpredictable; and we’re super proud to be supporting modern organisations navigate high levels of uncertainty and ambiguity with ease,” concludes Copeland.

Also see: https://www.runn.io/

