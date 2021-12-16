100,000 Vouchers Up For Grabs – Aucklanders, Register Now

The Explore Tāmaki Makaurau Voucher Programme registration is now live and open for Aucklanders to register for the chance to receive one of 100,000 vouchers that can cover or contribute towards enjoying a range of experiences this summer.

Aucklanders can register to receive either one $100 family voucher or one $50 individual voucher. The value of the voucher can be used to cover or contribute towards the value of eligible activities and attractions on Bookme.

Registrations are open from 15 December 2021 to 25 February 2022. The 100,000 vouchers will be randomly allocated in four draws, with 25,000 vouchers allocated on 15 January, 1 February, 15 February and 1 March.

Mayor Phil Goff is encouraging Aucklanders to make the most of the opportunity to get out and explore their region over the summer months.

“I welcome this programme which helps recognise the huge sacrifices that Aucklanders have made since August to help keep the rest of the country safe,” he says.

“With the city having now transitioned to the COVID-19 Protection Framework and Aucklanders enjoying many of their freedoms once again, this is a great way to acknowledge Aucklanders for their hard work and support them to have a proper Kiwi summer.

“It will also provide a boost to businesses that have been under real pressure as the result of the necessary COVID-19 restrictions, both through direct voucher benefits to businesses and the wider stimulus it will provide to the regional economy as people move around the city and spend at other venues such as cafes, bars and restaurants.

“I look forward to families and people across our region taking advantage of these vouchers and enjoying some of the world-class attractions that help to make Auckland such a great place to live in and visit.”

How Aucklanders can take part:

Register

Aucklanders can register now until 25 February at http://www.exploreaucklandnow.co.nz/ for the chance to receive a voucher. Receive

Once registered, the entrant will have the chance to be allocated a voucher in one of four draws. Entrants will be notified by email. Redeem

If allocated a voucher, the value of the voucher can be used to cover or contribute towards the cost of eligible Auckland experiences on Bookme.co.nz

The region’s economic and cultural agency, Auckland Unlimited, is delivering the voucher programme on behalf of the New Zealand Government.

Auckland Unlimited’s Director of Investment and Industry, Pam Ford, agrees the programme will provide an overdue boost in business for Auckland’s attraction and activity operators, and that there has already been considerable interest from commercial operators in taking part in the programme.

“The voucher value can be put towards booking deals with many familiar attractions and activities that Aucklanders know and love, as well as perhaps some lesser-known options too. Once we have all the operators on board, we will share more about the exact deals in early January, ahead of the first draw on 15 January,” Ford says.

“We expect there could be huge demand for vouchers, but we want to remind Aucklanders that they have plenty of time to register before the first vouchers are allocated on 15 January. We ask that Aucklanders be patient and please review the ‘frequently asked questions’ on the website to answer any questions they may have,” says Ford.

Eligible operators are encouraged to take part in the programme by offering experiences that the voucher values can be put towards on Bookme.co.nz. Further information for businesses, including eligibility, is available here.

The Explore Tāmaki Makaurau Voucher Programme is one programme of the Reactivating Tāmaki Makaurau Support Package announced by the New Zealand Government on 1 December 2021. Other programmes include the Explore Tāmaki Makaurau Discount Programme and the Local Activation Programme. Further information on these programmes is available at www.aucklandnz.com/reactivate.

EXPLORE TĀMAKI MAKAURAU VOUCHER PROGRAMME Auckland residents over the age of 18 are eligible to register, see the Auckland boundary here.

Registrations are open 15 December 2021 until 25 February 2022.

Aucklanders can only enter once. If an entrant is not allocated a voucher, they will automatically be entered into subsequent draws after the date of their registration.

Vouchers are allocated randomly. If a person has a valid registration, they have the chance to receive a voucher.

Vouchers will be allocated on each of the following dates: o Saturday 15 January 2022 o Tuesday 01 February 2022 o Tuesday 15 February 2022 o Tuesday 01 March 2022 If a person is allocated a voucher: o They will be notified by email. They will have 14 days from the date they receive the voucher to activate the promotional code on Bookme.co.nz, and until 30 April 2022 to enjoy the experience booked. o The voucher includes a promo code that can be redeemed on Bookme.co.nz to cover or contribute towards the cost of eligible experiences with Auckland attraction and activity operators. o All participating consumers must agree to the terms and conditions of entry and adhere to all Ministry of Health and Covid Vaccination Certificate guidelines when undertaking relevant activities using any Vouchers. Further FAQs for Aucklanders about registering, receiving, and redeeming a voucher can be found here: http://www.exploreaucklandnow.co.nz/ EXPLORE TĀMAKI MAKAURAU DISCOUNT PROGRAMME A contestable fund available to commercial cultural and recreational facilities and programmes that are widely accessible to the community as well as council or community-owned or operated cultural and recreational facilities

All funding will be used to provide discounted or free access to cultural or recreational facilities for Auckland residents. All activities must adhere to the COVID-19 Protection Framework and require vaccination certificates.

Discounts must be applied to a specific period or activity and be delivered within the overall funding period, from 15 December 2021 to 30 April 2022. Applicants must be able to measure the actual uptake of the discount for confirmation of final funding, e.g. ticketing or entry control systems.

Funding cannot be applied to existing expenses or overheads. All funding received must be passed through to participants by way of discounts or reduced costs.

Auckland residents will need to show evidence of residence, such as a bank statement or utilities letter addressed to them, to be eligible for the discounted price at participating community or recreational facilities.

See FAQs and more information here: https://www.aucklandnz.com/reactivate/discount-programme LOCAL ACTIVATION PROGRAMME The $10 million contestable Local Activation Programme Fund has been created to support summer programming for business associations, mana whenua and community groups, cultural organisations and event organisers.

Its primary aims are to support the reactivation of our town centres and increase participation in arts and cultural programming, activities and events.

The fund will support initiatives that build on or complement the calendar of activities, activations and events in Auckland over the summer. Funding applications opened on 8 December.

See FAQs and more information here: https://www.aucklandnz.com/reactivate/local-activation-fund

