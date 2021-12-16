Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Are CO2 Monitors The Answer To A Safe Return To The Office?

Thursday, 16 December 2021, 12:33 pm
Press Release: Entec

As populations around the world slowly return to a level of relative normality, governments and organisations are looking for new, innovative ways to reduce the risk of Covid-19 transmission.

With vaccination rates climbing the focus is shifting to finding new tools that can help to reduce the risk of the virus spreading in indoor areas and allow people to return to schools and offices.

The latest development in these efforts has been the creative use of carbon dioxide monitors. While there is currently no sensor available that can monitor the presence of airborne Covid-19, CO2 sensors are providing important insights into the safety of indoor space.

As reported in the Washington Post, “It gives you insight into ventilation, which is really hard to figure out otherwise”.

A CO2 monitor is an effective indicator of inadequate ventilation in enclosed areas like offices, classrooms, halls, and meeting rooms. In Australia, there have been calls for schools and businesses to prove they are adequately ventilated to allow a people’s safe return.

Auckland-based gas detection specialists, Entec have recently partnered with British manufacturer, Flamefast to bring an effective ventilation monitoring system to New Zealand shores. Flamefast’s range of Co2 monitors has been used throughout the UK as part of getting children safely back into classroom environments.

Incredibly simple to use, the Flamefast Vision CO2 Monitor offers a visual indication of CO2 levels in a room. CO2 levels can be correlated to ventilation levels. When the monitor is green the room is well ventilated, orange shows marginal ventilation and red indicates ventilation levels must increase.

These simple visual cues allow schools and businesses to act in real-time by opening doors and windows, reducing the number of people in the room or on turn on HVAC units.

“It is an excellent tool for schools and businesses to ensure that people are working in environments which make it difficult for the virus to thrive”, says Entec Managing Director Bob Weston.

For more information about Vision CO2 meters and how they can help fight Covid-19 transmission in your workplace, get in touch with the Entec gas detection team here.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Entec on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Government: New Zealand Food And Fibre Exports Forecast To Hit A Record $50.8 Billion

Food and fibre export revenue is projected to surge to a record $50.8 billion in the year to 30 June 2022 – an increase of 6 percent over the previous year. “This is the first time New Zealand’s annual food and fibre export revenue will crack $50 billion – a result we should all be very proud of... More>>

Statistics: Environmental Indicators Show Indigenous Species Under Pressure
Updated environmental indicators show indigenous marine and land species are struggling against extinction, and wetland area continues to be lost, Stats NZ said today... More>>


REINZ: Prices Continue To Rise — Growth Rate Shows Signs Of Easing
Property prices climbed further in November, early signals suggest price growth will continue though more moderately, according to the latest data from the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ), source of the most complete and accurate real estate data in New Zealand... More>>



Statistics: Card Spending Rises In November
New Zealanders used their credit and debit cards to spend more in November 2021 compared with October, particularly on furniture, electrical, and hardware, Stats NZ said today... More>>

Reserve Bank: Deputy Governor Reflects On Time At RBNZ
Central bankers must continue to look forward to guard against the unpredictable, Deputy Governor Geoff Bascand says in a speech published today. Mr Bascand joined the Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua in 2013 during the aftermath of the Global Financial Crisis... More>>


Xero: Data Reveals ICT Expenditure Key To Small Business Sales Growth
Xero, the global small business platform, today released a new report which shows New Zealand small business ICT expenditure has increased 25 percent compared to pre-pandemic levels - more than the UK (20%) and Australia... More>>


Fonterra: Lifts Forecast Farmgate Milk Price Range And Revises Earnings Guidance At First Quarter Update

Fonterra Co-operative Group today lifted its 2021/22 forecast Farmgate Milk Price range, reported a solid start to the 2022 financial year and revised its earnings guidance... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 