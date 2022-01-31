Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Te Rūnanga O Ngāi Tahu Welcomes New Directors

Monday, 31 January 2022, 10:12 am
Press Release: Te Runanga o Ngai Tahu

Te Rūnanga is pleased to announce the appointment of two new directors to the Ngāi Tahu Holdings Board, Jon Hartley and Sophie Haslem.

Both are highly experienced directors who will be joining the Board for a term of three years.

Sophie brings with her more than a decade of governance experience and is currently chair of the MetService and Deputy Chair of CentrePort and Kordia.

Sophie is a chartered member of the New Zealand Institute of Directors and has worked with a diverse range of companies across Aotearoa over her executive career. She has held senior positions at Citibank NĀ, ANZ Investment Bank, Ernst and Young and New Zealand Post.

Jon is currently chair of Kiwibank and Kaingaroa Timberlands. His past governance roles include directorships at ASB Bank, Sovereign Assurance, Chorus, Mercury Energy, AirNZ and SkyCity.

He is also an ordained priest in the Anglican Church in Aotearoa and Polynesia and an advisor to the Wellington Diocese Board of Trustees. He has more than 30 years’ experience in voluntary work with non-governmental organisations including chairing VisionFund International and the Wellington City Mission.

Ngāi Tahu Holdings Corporation Board Chair Mike Pohio says he is pleased to welcome both new directors to the board.

“Sophie and Jon bring with them a wealth of governance experience and tohungatanga (expertise) and are both highly skilled in their fields.

“Sophie’s career and outlook demonstrates a deeply-held belief in responsible capitalism, community service and a desire to strive for excellence. Equally Jon’s knowledge and passion for NGO work and his experience in economic development and social enterprise will serve our board well.

“Both directors began their three-year terms on January 1, 2022. We are thrilled to welcome directors of such high calibre, whose leadership experience will be invaluable for Ngāi Tahu Holdings as we navigate an uncertain economic environment as well as focus on our long-term strategies.”

