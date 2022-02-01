Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Hype & Dexter Drive Launch Of First Ever Global HubSpot Partner Alliance

Tuesday, 1 February 2022, 11:47 am
Press Release: Hype and Dexter

Hype & Dexter, the Auckland based digital transformation agency, and HubSpot Partner of the Year for the APAC region, has teamed up with a network of other partner agencies around the world to launch the first ever global alliance of HubSpot solutions providers.

The Global Hub Alliance aims to help organisations that want to scale their operations globally, as well as multi-nationals and those looking to expand into new regions.

The new alliance, which includes Hype & Dexter, Six & Flow, Webs, InboundCycle and Media Junction, has been created to offer clients a carefully curated agency network that can work together to tailor - and then deliver – multi-territory, integrated and transformational HubSpot rollouts and marketing campaigns all under the overarching mantra of: Local hands, global reach.

Ryan Watkins, CEO of Hype & Dexter, said:

“I’m so proud that Hype & Dexter are a founding partner of the Global Hub Alliance. So much work has gone into making this happen across the five agencies, and the way we have collaborated across countries is a great indicator of how well we’ll be able to work together to deliver solutions for the international businesses we’re attracting across inbound marketing, CRM for sales and services, websites and integrations.”

Watch the launch video at globalhuballiance.com

Ryan added:

“HubSpot has become a truly enterprise-grade CRM over the last 4-5 years and we now compete for global businesses against the likes of Salesforce and Microsoft. What the Alliance gives us, is not only the expertise of 5 of the elite HubSpot and inbound agencies from around the world, but the ability to deliver implementations in multiple languages and multiple time zones, in order to meet the needs of these huge global enterprises.”

Each elite partner agency will focus on specific territories ensuring first-class market knowledge and insight is delivered whilst sharing ideas, messaging and strategies to ensure real campaign cohesion and results are achieved.

Hype & Dexter will be focusing on New Zealand and Australia; Six and Flow on Ireland, the UK and Canada; Webs on the Netherlands and Germany; InboundCycle on Spain, Chile, Mexico, Brazil and France; and Media Junction on the USA.

This geographical spread will provide clients with access to 15 different countries from 250+ certified HubSpot professionals.

Learn more at globalhuballiance.com

About HubSpot:
HubSpot is a leading software product that is used by millions of businesses around the world to drive their inbound marketing, sales and customer service strategies.
 

About Hype & Dexter:
 

Hype & Dexter is one of the top-performing HubSpot solutions agencies in APAC, and an elite tier HubSpot partner. They deliver full-stack growth platforms for Marketing, Sales and Service systems from start-up to Enterprise.

--

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Hype and Dexter on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Statistics: Annual Inflation Hits A Three-decade High At 5.9 Percent
The consumers price index increased 5.9 percent from the December 2020 quarter to the December 2021 quarter, the biggest movement since a 7.6 percent annual increase in the year to the June 1990 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>



Digitl: Bumper year ahead for NZ IT sector
Gartner says New Zealand spending on technology products and services will grow 7.4 percent this year. The company’s latest forecast says the market will total NZ$15.3 billion in 2022... More>>



Fonterra: Lifts Forecast Farmgate Milk Price Range
Fonterra Co-operative Group today lifted its 2021/22 forecast Farmgate Milk Price range to NZD $8.90 - $9.50 per kgMS, up from NZD $8.40 - $9.00 per kgMS. This increases the midpoint of the range, which farmers are paid off... More>>



Skoltech: Study Probes Earth’s Turbulent Past To Explain Where Oceans Came From
The origin of water on our planet is a hot question: Water has immense implications for plate tectonics, climate, the origin of life on Earth, and potential habitability of other Earth-like planets. In a recent study in Physical Review Letters, a Skoltech professor and his Chinese colleagues suggest... More>>


Statistics: Household Net Worth Grows In The September 2021 Quarter But At A Slower Pace Compared To March 2021
Household net worth grew by $60.7 billion in the September 2021 quarter compared with the June 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today. This represents an increase of 2.5 percent, a similar result to the June 2021 quarter, which was up $60.6 billion or 2.6 percent... More>>

TradeMe: Job Market Ends 2021 On A High With Record Number Of Vacancies
The New Zealand job market finished 2021 on a high note, with the ball still firmly in the job hunters’ court, according to the analysis of 69,600 vacancies listed on Trade Me Jobs for the quarter ending 31 December (Q4)... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 