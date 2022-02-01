Hype & Dexter Drive Launch Of First Ever Global HubSpot Partner Alliance

Hype & Dexter, the Auckland based digital transformation agency, and HubSpot Partner of the Year for the APAC region, has teamed up with a network of other partner agencies around the world to launch the first ever global alliance of HubSpot solutions providers.

The Global Hub Alliance aims to help organisations that want to scale their operations globally, as well as multi-nationals and those looking to expand into new regions.

The new alliance, which includes Hype & Dexter, Six & Flow, Webs, InboundCycle and Media Junction, has been created to offer clients a carefully curated agency network that can work together to tailor - and then deliver – multi-territory, integrated and transformational HubSpot rollouts and marketing campaigns all under the overarching mantra of: Local hands, global reach.

Ryan Watkins, CEO of Hype & Dexter, said:

“I’m so proud that Hype & Dexter are a founding partner of the Global Hub Alliance. So much work has gone into making this happen across the five agencies, and the way we have collaborated across countries is a great indicator of how well we’ll be able to work together to deliver solutions for the international businesses we’re attracting across inbound marketing, CRM for sales and services, websites and integrations.”

Watch the launch video at globalhuballiance.com

Ryan added:

“HubSpot has become a truly enterprise-grade CRM over the last 4-5 years and we now compete for global businesses against the likes of Salesforce and Microsoft. What the Alliance gives us, is not only the expertise of 5 of the elite HubSpot and inbound agencies from around the world, but the ability to deliver implementations in multiple languages and multiple time zones, in order to meet the needs of these huge global enterprises.”

Each elite partner agency will focus on specific territories ensuring first-class market knowledge and insight is delivered whilst sharing ideas, messaging and strategies to ensure real campaign cohesion and results are achieved.

Hype & Dexter will be focusing on New Zealand and Australia; Six and Flow on Ireland, the UK and Canada; Webs on the Netherlands and Germany; InboundCycle on Spain, Chile, Mexico, Brazil and France; and Media Junction on the USA.

This geographical spread will provide clients with access to 15 different countries from 250+ certified HubSpot professionals.

Learn more at globalhuballiance.com

About HubSpot:

HubSpot is a leading software product that is used by millions of businesses around the world to drive their inbound marketing, sales and customer service strategies.



About Hype & Dexter:



Hype & Dexter is one of the top-performing HubSpot solutions agencies in APAC, and an elite tier HubSpot partner. They deliver full-stack growth platforms for Marketing, Sales and Service systems from start-up to Enterprise.

--

© Scoop Media

