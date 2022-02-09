Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Red Bag Day 2022 – The Gender Pay Gap

Wednesday, 9 February 2022, 9:09 am
Press Release: NZ Federation of Business and Professional Women

Women in New Zealand would need to work until 10 February 2022 to earn the same amount as men earned in the previous year, says the New Zealand Federation of Business and Professional Women (BPW NZ).

“Women, on average, are paid less than their male counterparts and BPW NZ calculates the extra days which women need to work to make up the gender pay gap which, last year was 10.76%, to determine the annual Red Bag Day,” says President Christine Berridge.

“Whilst women are in deficit each year in their purse, the pay gap is much worse for Māori and Pasifika women and this isn’t fair.

“In the 80 years since BPW NZ was formed, we have fought for action to address the gender pay gap.

“The fight to get women out of the red with respect to their pay packets seems never ending.

“The Equal Pay Act (1972) and its subsequent amendments were first steps in addressing pay discrimination but it needs to go further and ensure equal pay for equal value for all women regardless of ethnicity or disability.

”It is ludicrous that women still have to wait a further five weeks to earn the same as their male counterparts - its is 2022 and time to make pay fair,” says Mrs Berridge.

 

