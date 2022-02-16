Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Digital Two-Way Radio From Motorola Solutions Cuts Through The Noise For Clear, Reliable Team Communications

Wednesday, 16 February 2022, 2:09 pm
Press Release: Motorola Solutions

AUCKLAND – Feb. 16, 2022 – Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) today announced the launch of the MOTOTRBO R7 in Australia, a digital two-way radio with advanced audio features and a slim, rugged design to connect teams in loud, rough and unpredictable environments.

The MOTOTRBO R7 voice communications work on the digital mobile radio (DMR) standard and deliver sharp, clear speech for better intelligibility, with industrial-level noise cancellation, automatic feedback suppression and automatic volume adjustment based on background noise. Critical and detailed information is displayed on the home screen, alleviating the need for workers to scroll through multiple screens to access alerts or text messages. The device can be programmed and updated over the air via Wi-Fi to reduce downtime and is powered by a battery that lasts up to 28 hours.

Australia’s construction sector is forecast to grow at 3.4 per cent between 2022 and 2025, fuelled by a considerable pipeline of public infrastructure projects and an additional investment of A$15.2 billion on infrastructure works from the Australian government.

Hamish Duff, CEO of Mastercom and managing director of Australia’s largest commercial two-way radio network, Orion, said the MOTOTRBO R7 sets a new standard of performance for the construction sector and other heavy industries.

“As Australia’s COVID-19 economic recovery continues, many commercial sectors are experiencing a resurgence in productivity,” Duff said.

“The MOTOTRBO R7 delivers loud and clear voice communications for employees working near noisy machinery and is ideal for use in major projects such as the construction of underground tunnels for Sydney’s Metro public transport.

“Reliable two-way radio communication has become more important than ever in environments where productivity surges and the highest levels of safety must be maintained.

“The R7’s rugged but compact design makes it ideal for use in construction and a range of other commercial sectors,” Duff said.

The MOTOTRBO R7 is easily connected to a variety of sensors over DMR and Bluetooth and can be integrated with video security and access control systems. This allows security personnel to receive notifications on the device when there are unauthorised attempts to access secure areas or doors are propped open. Plant operators and field workers are able to receive critical alerts when high levels of hazardous gas are detected and rapidly react to ensure everyone’s safety.

“The MOTOTRBO R7 is built to support communication and collaboration in any work environment, enabling security staff to share safety updates over the roar of a stadium, facilities managers to coordinate a variety of tasks and transport and logistics organisations to stay on top of their busy daily workflows,” said Dan Leppos, General Manager of Motorola Solutions’ Australia and New Zealand channel business.

“Its integration with other safety systems and technologies allows teams to detect and respond more quickly to all manner of day-to-day events, as well as during emergencies,” Leppos said.

##

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions is a global leader in public safety and enterprise security. Our solutions in land mobile radio communications, video security & access control and command centre software, bolstered by managed & support services, create the most integrated technology ecosystem to make communities safer and help businesses stay productive and secure. At Motorola Solutions, we’re ushering in a new era in public safety and security. Learn more at www.motorolasolutions.com.

