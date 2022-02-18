Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Hilary Barry On Board For FSC International Women’s Day Event

Friday, 18 February 2022, 8:45 am
Press Release: Financial Services Council

As part of its Diversity and Inclusion initiative that launched in December 2021, the Financial Services Council [FSC] is celebrating International Women’s Day with an incredible lineup of speakers.

The online event, to be held 10.30am-11.30am on Tuesday 8 March, will feature a keynote from none other than one of New Zealand’s favourite TV personalities Hilary Barry.

Hilary will share her stories about how she’s broken biases in her own personal and professional life, in line with the global theme for International Women’s Day 2022, Break the Bias.

Hilary’s keynote will be followed by a panel discussion, including Barry and:

  • Nadine Tereora, Chief Executive Officer, New Zealand Automobile Association (AA)
  • Jane Wrightson, Retirement Commissioner
  • Genevieve Mora, Co-Founder and General Manager, Voices of Hope

The panel will be one of the first speaking engagements for Nadine in her new role as the AA’s first female CEO.

Tracey Cross, Kristy Redfern and Ana-Marie Lockyer, founding members of the FSC’s Diversity and Inclusion Committee, will host the event.

The FSC is leading an industry-wide consumer campaign later this year to help deliver a component of the Retirement Commission’s National Strategy. This event will also be used as a platform to signal the upcoming campaign and how organisations can get involved.

“This event aims to inspire women to think about how they can break biases in their own lives and careers,” said Kristy Redfern.

“We’ll also be using it as a platform to signal the exciting work that’s to come and the opportunities for the sector to get involved in breaking those stereotypes that exist when it comes to women and financial wellbeing.”

FSC research launched in December found that over 80% of women rate their financial wellbeing moderate, low or very low, and the Council’s work over the coming years aims to address this.

Registrations for the event are open here.

