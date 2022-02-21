PMG Announces Internal Restructure To Advance Corporate Growth

TAURANGA 21 February 2022 – PMG Property Funds Management Limited (PMG), following an internal reorganisation, has announced the appointment of five highly experienced and respected General Managers.

With three offices nationwide, PMG is one of the most established and trusted property funds managers in New Zealand, founded in the Bay of Plenty in 1992. The new structure reflects the strategic and rapid period of growth for PMG, which now manages five unlisted commercial property funds with assets under management exceeding $800 million throughout New Zealand.

PMG Chief Executive Officer Scott McKenzie said the high calibre of candidates for the new General Manager roles demonstrated that PMG is a highly sought-after employer of choice.

“I’m pleased to welcome two external appointments to the PMG executive team, both carrying decades of specialised expertise in their respective fields,” said McKenzie.

New to PMG, but not to property, is Susan Jamieson, who has been named as General Manager People and Operations, and Tina Burns as General Manager Marketing and Communications.

Jamieson has joined from Tauranga City Council, where she held the role of General Manager of People and Engagement. Previously, she worked with Kiwi Property as Centre Manager at Sylvia Park shopping centre, and prior to that she worked in human resources at TVNZ and Lion Nathan.

Also highly experienced in commercial property, Burns soon joins PMG from JLL (Jones Lang LaSalle) where she is the Head of Marketing and Communications for the New Zealand business. Previously, Burns lead communications at Barfoot & Thompson and was a senior marketing and communications manager for Cushman & Wakefield.

McKenzie said he was delighted the review also showed the strength of skills within the organisation’s existing senior team, with Jamie Reid moving from Operations and Business Improvement Manager into the role of General Manager Property, Daniel Lem securing the position of General Manager Investment and Matt McHardy confirmed as General Manager Investor Relationships.

“PMG has been on a journey of consistent performance and development over the past five years, evolving and growing through economic cycles, having developed a robust funds management model offering income resilience, and spreading risk through strong diversification of its portfolios,” said McKenzie.

“We have carefully considered our next phase of growth and the skills and structure required to deliver on our strategic ambitions. Solidifying of our executive team will help us to continue that trajectory, while maintaining the outstanding results and services that our investors and tenants expect.”

The new General Managers will join McKenzie and Nigel Lowe (Chief Financial Officer) to complete PMG’s refocused executive team of seven.

