Fortis Events Appointed As Rugby World Cup 2023 Sub-Agent

Fortis Events has been appointed as an Official Travel Authorised Sub-Agent in New Zealand for Rugby World Cup France 2023.

As a Sub-Agent of All Blacks Tours, Fortis Events has the ability to create, market and sell official Rugby World Cup packages within World Rugby guidelines.

Managing Director Joelle Talbot says Fortis Events is looking forward to helping Kiwi fans experience the 10th Rugby World Cup which will be taking place in France.

“As well as world-class rugby, Kiwi fans will be able to enjoy the best France has to offer, from fantastic food to world-class wines, and a country steeped in style, sophistication, beauty, romance and history.”

Fortis Events will have a number of escorted tours on offer for fans wanting to have the ultimate Rugby World Cup 2023 experience.

“We know from past events that Kiwis love to travel in a group with friends old and new, and share these experiences together,” says Miss Talbot.

The first escorted tour on offer is a 11-night tour hosted by Sir Graham and Lady Raewyn Henry. It includes official match tickets to the Semi-Finals, Bronze and Final, with visits to the lush Loire Valley region and the red wine lover’s paradise of Bordeaux.

Fortis Events will also be working with New Zealand companies looking to host clients or staff at Rugby World Cup 2023.

“If your company is interested in creating a Rugby World Cup 2023 incentive programme, with our previous experience of the tournament we will work in partnership with you to create a special trip and deliver an experience your clients or staff will never forget.”

Fortis Events was an official Sub-Agent for the 2019 tournament in Japan, and won an award in the Japan National Tourism Organisation's Best Incentive Travel Awards 2020 for an incentive trip they organised for a New Zealand client to Rugby World Cup 2019.

For more information about Fortis Events Rugby World Cup 2023 hosted tours or to discuss options for your corporate incentive, please visit www.fortisevents.co.nz/RWC2023 or email team@fortisevents.co.nz.

