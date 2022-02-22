Tūhoe Wins Major Award For Environmentally Friendly Road Surface

Tūhoe Charitable Trust has been honoured at the ACE Awards for a roading project that incorporated engineering, science and mātauranga Māori.

The Road to Nature project took out the ACE New Zealand Client Award at the event on Tuesday 22 February.

The project involved a stretch of State Highway 38 in Te Urewera used by locals and tourists that was becoming dangerous due to dust and potholes.

Ngāi Tūhoe, who are kaitiaki or guardians of Te Urewera, commissioned engineering consultancy WSP to investigate environmentally friendly and sustainable options for resurfacing and maintenance of the road in keeping with Tūhoe values.

WSP conducted research, lab testing and analysis to find a by-product substance of the wood pulping process that was effective in binding gravel and keeping it in place. The substance replaces the usual bitumen used on roads and can be recycled on-site without additional aggregates.

ACE Awards judges recognised the project for the considerable consultation and engagement with the local community, fulfilling their role as kaitiaki by monitoring and reporting on road-wear.

The project gave locals skills and jobs, and the pairing of matauranga Māori, multidisciplinary science and engineering formed a strong platform for further development of sustainable materials in Aotearoa.

ACE New Zealand Chief Executive Helen Davidson said: “The Client Award recognises an outstanding client that enables a consultant to help lead, connect and shape the future of Aotearoa. It also recognises clients who align with the fundamental principles of the Construction Sector Accord.

“This is a remarkable project and Tūhoe Charitable Trust thoroughly deserves this award.”

WSP also won a Silver Award for the Road to Nature project, which recognises consulting service that exceeds expectations.

