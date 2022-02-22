Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Tūhoe Wins Major Award For Environmentally Friendly Road Surface

Tuesday, 22 February 2022, 9:16 pm
Press Release: ACE Awards

Tūhoe Charitable Trust has been honoured at the ACE Awards for a roading project that incorporated engineering, science and mātauranga Māori.

The Road to Nature project took out the ACE New Zealand Client Award at the event on Tuesday 22 February.

The project involved a stretch of State Highway 38 in Te Urewera used by locals and tourists that was becoming dangerous due to dust and potholes.

Ngāi Tūhoe, who are kaitiaki or guardians of Te Urewera, commissioned engineering consultancy WSP to investigate environmentally friendly and sustainable options for resurfacing and maintenance of the road in keeping with Tūhoe values.

WSP conducted research, lab testing and analysis to find a by-product substance of the wood pulping process that was effective in binding gravel and keeping it in place. The substance replaces the usual bitumen used on roads and can be recycled on-site without additional aggregates.

ACE Awards judges recognised the project for the considerable consultation and engagement with the local community, fulfilling their role as kaitiaki by monitoring and reporting on road-wear.

The project gave locals skills and jobs, and the pairing of matauranga Māori, multidisciplinary science and engineering formed a strong platform for further development of sustainable materials in Aotearoa.

ACE New Zealand Chief Executive Helen Davidson said: “The Client Award recognises an outstanding client that enables a consultant to help lead, connect and shape the future of Aotearoa. It also recognises clients who align with the fundamental principles of the Construction Sector Accord.

“This is a remarkable project and Tūhoe Charitable Trust thoroughly deserves this award.”

WSP also won a Silver Award for the Road to Nature project, which recognises consulting service that exceeds expectations.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from ACE Awards on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Reserve Bank: More Tightening Needed
The Monetary Policy Committee today increased the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to 1 percent. The Committee also agreed to commence the gradual reduction of the Reserve Bank’s bond holdings under the Large Scale Asset Purchase... More>>

ALSO:



Westpac: Economic Overview, February 2022 – The Bill Comes Due
Westpac’s latest Economic Overview shows that New Zealand has continued to benefit from its strong economic and health response to Covid-19. But the price of that success is becoming apparent, with capacity constraints and higher inflation likely to be a key feature in 2022... More>>


NZ Post: Announces A Half Year Result Of $60 Million Profit
Monthly food prices rose 2.7 percent in January 2022, Stats NZ said today. This is the biggest monthly rise since January 2017, when monthly food prices rose 2.8 percent... More>>

Daniel Watson: NFTs A Minefield Of Scams Warns Cybersecurity Expert
New Zealanders are being urged to avoid getting sucked into the current mania around non-fungible tokens (NFTs) because scams are as common as promises of profit... More>>


PSA: Chief Executive Serious Fraud Office Appointed
Deputy Public Service Commissioner Helene Quilter QSO has today announced the appointment of Ms Karen Chang to the position of Director and Chief Executive, Serious Fraud Office... More>>

Westpac: More Kiwi Homeowners Putting Extra Money On The Mortgage
A majority of Kiwi households with mortgages are financially better positioned than a year ago to cope with the twin strains of Omicron and rising interest rates, according to Westpac NZ data... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 