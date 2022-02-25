Robin.io To Accelerate 5G And Edge Deployment And Management At MWC#2022

Robin.io, the world's leading provider of Cloud Native Platform for Service Providers is participating at the world's most influential event, Mobile World Congress - Barcelona, 2022. At MWC #2022, Robin.io and industry-leading partners aim to demonstrate to customers live use cases and future-ready stack on the new capabilities of 5G and Edge.

Communication Service Providers (CSPs) and Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) are facing huge 5G investment decisions over the next few years. Robin Cloud-native, flexible Kubernetes platform offers greater choice and agility to accelerate new connectivity and service options. Robin.io is already helping operators provide the 5G/MEC service promise with unmatched lifecycle simplicity, performance, scale, and advanced workload placement.

Mobile network operators (MNOs) are building their 5G network infrastructure with a new emphasis on cost effective performance. Robin.io is able to quickly bring their platform to deployment and also support 5G vRAN by using Intel Smart Edge – a cloud native based software platform that incorporates advanced Kubernetes networking for Telco deployment, real-time optimizations, 5G acceleration in FPGA or eASIC form factor, orchestration support, advanced observability, and also supports ORAN RIC use cases. Robin.io, as a Titanium level partner at Intel Network Builders Winners' Circle, has incorporated Intel Smart Edge Open technology in our platform, running Cloud-Native Open RAN and Edge in production today. Robin.io will showcase 5G, ORAN & Edge use cases and demos, running on 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors, at MWC.

Partha Seetela, CEO Robin.io, said, "Operators and Enterprises alike are embarking on a path to modernization and containerization of the 5G services including Open Radio Access Networks (O-RAN), Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) and Packet Core. Robin.io will accelerate these transformations and modernizations. We are excited to collaborate with our ecosystem of partner companies to automate service delivery of integrated Network services and solutions. We are showcasing these solutions with our partners at MWC #2022."

Book your meeting here - https://www.robin.io/mwc-2022/

"The alliance with Robin.io enables us to provide CSPs with a differentiated cloud-native services portfolio. Multi-cloud orchestration, metal to service orchestration and management, and network function orchestration and management with a faster go-to-market approach are key to success," said Rajiv Papneja, Head of Cloud & Network Services at Prodapt.

Robin.io has also partnered with industry-leading technology companies including QCT, Lekha Wireless, Blue Arcus, Kloudspot and 6wind that drive innovation across the enterprise and Telco markets. The collaboration aims to build a seamless automated cloud-native platform that brings a new level of automation and efficiency reducing infrastructure and operation costs and minimizing deployment time which boost the time-to-market of diverse 5G services and applications.

Mike Yang, President of QCT, said, "By partnering with Robin.io, we are modernizing 5G solutions and giving our mutual customers improved performance. This partnership significantly reduces the development time for Systems Integrators, CSPs and other strategic alliances by enabling a smooth path to integration and orchestration, which eases the cost and operational effort needed for productization."

Ramu Srinivasaiah, CoFounder & Director of Lekha Wireless, said, "This collaboration enables us to deliver a turnkey solution to the private enterprise market. As we embark on this journey to integrate the network elements with Robin.io along with Blue Arcus, I see it is a unique partnership that can deliver a much-needed disaggregated 5G network to the market."

Naren Yanamadala, CEO & Founder of Blue Arcus, commented, "We are excited about our partnership with Robin.io as this is an important milestone achieved as part of the collaboration initiated to address the 5G enterprise use cases."

Blue Arcus offers a cloud-native 5G core, providing a reliable, scalable, and distributed autonomous network solution that helps mobile network operators and system integrators build their solutions to deploy IoT, Private/Enterprise Networks, MEC networks.

Mehran Hadipour, Vice President of Business Development and Tech Alliances, said, "Intelligent infrastructure and automation technologies is key consideration as the industry prepare to deploy 5G and Edge services along with Open Radio Access Networks (O-RAN), Robin.io working with our partners will enable the industry and operators to deliver a significant number of new services with increased speed and lower latency and reduced cost with strict Quality of Service (QoS). Robin.io, along with partners, will bring cloud agility to deploy 4G and 5G RAN (DU, CU, Radio Controller), AMF, UPF, etc., on COTS hardware. Our joint solution brings centralized orchestration and automates deployment in minutes while allowing scaling to a million nodes and automating lifecycle management tasks."

Harnessing data-driven digital solutions for CSPs, Ravi Akireddy – Founder & CEO, Kloudspot said, "Kloudspot is a cloud-agnostic Location and Situational Awareness and Location Analytics platform that rides on the Network edge infrastructure. Using AI and ML, Kloudspot will provide experiential insights and report into a lifestyle, workspace, health and safety, asset and infrastructure utilization for customers."

Julien Dahan, CEO, 6WIND stated, "Our collaboration with Robin.io gives CSPs and Cloud Providers the option to deploy our Cloud-Native Virtual Service Router (VSR) solutions on Robin's platform. 6WIND provides cloud-native VSR network solutions that deliver the performance and scalability needed by CSPs to fully unleash their agility and flexibility in defining innovative edge and core services, fully automated and dynamically adapted to evolving requirements. We are excited to partner with Robin.io, as we are able to jointly address CSPs and deliver best-of-breed solutions, including among others, a virtual security Gateway (vSecGW), a virtual Provider Edge Router (vPE), a virtual CG-NAT router (vCG-NAT), a virtual Cell Site Router (vCSR), that accelerate the 5G and Edge deployments".

Robin.io embraces Cloud-Native technology standard deployments for 5G with significant economic and operational benefits for the operators.

