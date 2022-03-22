Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

JCDecaux New Zealand Runs First Digital Roadside Programmatic Campaign With TVNZ

Tuesday, 22 March 2022
Press Release: JCDecaux

Auckland, NEW ZEALAND - 22, 2022 - TVNZ, New Zealand’s state-owned commercially funded broadcaster, is the first brand to run a roadside programmatic campaign across JCDecaux New Zealand’s roadside Digital Large format network. The campaign is running via Dentsu, Hivestack and VIOOH.

Kurt Malcolm, Trading and Innovations Director at JCDecaux, said, “Since announcing the availability of programmatic trading across our entire Digital Large Format portfolio in February, we’ve received significant interest from brands and their agencies who are keen to leverage the flexibility and measurability programmatic trading affords. We’re delighted that the iconic TVNZ has become the first brand in New Zealand to formally launch JCDecaux’s valuable new programmatic offer.”

TVNZ’s launch campaign is running for three weeks in six main metro markets -Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch, Dunedin, Hamilton and Bay of Plenty - across 35 Digital Large Format sites to promote the new series of BAFTA and EMMY award-winning TV drama ‘Killing Eve’.

James Brook, Senior Programmatic Account Manager at Dentsu commented, “JCDecaux's roadside availability of programmatic Out-of-Home is a massive value-add for us and our adoption of the format. It brings more premium inventory and scale to this rapidly growing channel. We are looking forward to utilising roadside on briefs moving forward.”

JCDecaux’s roadside programmatic offering is in partnership with VIOOH, the leading global digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) marketplace. VIOOH is currently integrated with 35 DSPs globally, including Vistar, Yahoo and Hivestack – with more integrations in this market planned for the coming months, including The Trade Desk.

Targeting was applied to direct the buy to index higher with Female TV Drama and Fashionista’s via Hivestack’s Lifesight audience segments as these traits were identified by TVNZ as their core viewership for the show.

Hivestack’s NZ Sales Director, Ash Houghton added, "We are excited to help launch JCDecaux’s roadside programmatic offer to our buyers on the Hivestack DSP. The ability to target audiences on the most established roadside network at the click of a button is truly exciting. This represents a great step forward for programmatic outdoor."

JCDecaux New Zealand can now trade 100 per cent of its digital inventory programmatically.

