Big Day Out Planned For Business Events Show In Christchurch

New Zealand’s premier business events tradeshow, MEETINGS is heading to Ōtautahi Christchurch and event organisers from across the country can now register to visit for the day on 15 or 16 June.

Run by Business Events Industry Aotearoa (BEIA), MEETINGS is now in its 26th year, and over 200 hosted buyers from Australia and New Zealand are already signed up for the pre-scheduled appointment programme. They can meet exhibitors from 18 regions across more than 200 stands at the new Te Pae Christchurch Convention Centre.

BEIA Chief Executive Lisa Hopkins says MEETINGS is unmissable for anyone who organises business events.

“This is a once-only opportunity for those planning their next business event to discover all of New Zealand in one day, with the incredible bonus of being able to visit the South Island and experience Ōtautahi and New Zealand’s newest venue. At no other time will they see such a diverse range of New Zealand destinations, venues, hotels, activities and services all in one place,” Hopkins says.

“The day buyer programme is ideal for event planners who prefer to come independently without any pre-scheduled appointments. They will receive a swag of benefits, including registration, free airport transfers, lunch and refreshments throughout the day, professional development and knowledge sessions.

“Our MEETINGS guests will be among the first to experience New Zealand’s next-generation venue - Te Pae Christchurch Convention Centre - in action, and check out the exciting new city in its beautiful riverside setting,” she says.

“If they would prefer two days, our host hotels have great rates for anyone who wishes to stay overnight.”

ChristchurchNZ head of Business Events Megan Crum says Ōtautahi Christchurch is excited to welcome event organisers from across New Zealand and Australia.

“Christchurch is such an epic conference destination, and we can’t wait to show everyone why it’s the perfect place to meet,” she says.

“Flying in across the snow-laden Southern Alps will be a bucket-list experience in itself. From the moment they arrive, we will be ready with an exceptionally warm welcome at Christchurch Airport, and from there it’s just a short and scenic drive to the new city centre,” Crum says.

Day buyers who register to attend MEETINGS in Christchurch can choose to attend professional development sessions relevant to business events, plus the Celebrity Speakers Showcase packed with New Zealand’s best speaking talent. The Tourism New Zealand Regional Showcase will be a valuable chance to learn what’s new in each of the regions.

Fully hosted buyer applications close on 14 April. The MEETINGS Hosted Buyer experience includes a personalised diary of exhibitor appointments as well as complimentary air travel, accommodation, registration, and networking events.

MEETINGS day buyer registrations are now open at www.meetings.co.nz/daybuyer.

Hosted buyer applications can be made online before 14 April at https://www.meetings.co.nz/hosted-buyer-programme.

© Scoop Media

