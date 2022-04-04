NexDo Is Now In Christchurch

First Auckland, then Wellington, and now we're bringing our stellar home services to Christchurch!

And we can't wait to tell you what we have in store.

But first, here's a little bit about how we got started

Our story all began in Auckland when our founder, Sakshin Niranjan, came up with the idea to connect home service providers with customers back in 2019.

And what timing that was because come 2020 - Covid struck. The pandemic brought us a new home-centric lifestyle. Many service providers were faced with mounting costs and no way to get around them. while some people had the liberty to be able to work from home

Fortunately, our model helped get these service providers to get in touch with real customers while also assuring them that the job would get done.

Fast forward to today. We can connect thousands of customers with highly trained, professional cleaners to take care of (nearly) every home maintenance need.

Through our app, you can choose the service you want and get the job done quicker than ever before - but more on that later.

Our Services

First, let's talk about what we have on offer. NexDo provides you with a full range of home cleaning services, ranging from simple home cleaning to a deep clean all the way to a mobile car wash!

Here's what you can look forward to:

Carpet cleaning:

A carpet cleaning helps get rid of stains and grime. This is a task that is tough and quite messy. Our service helps get rid of all the gunk by vacuuming and shampooing the carpet - leaving it looking brand new!

Home Cleaning:

There are two types of home cleaning - a standard clean and a deep clean. A standard clean is basically your usual home cleaning, except NexDo’s professionals can get it done in a jiffy!

On the other hand, a deep clean tackles hard to reach areas and gets rid of stains, grime, and even polishing of your tapware in kitchens and bathrooms! If you’re looking for Home Cleaning in Christchurch, we've got you covered.

Move Out Cleaning:

While moving out, you need to leave your home spotless, so your landlord has a good impression of you - and pays back your deposit in full, of course!

NexDo's expert move-out cleaning service will take care of all the dust, cobwebs, wall dusting, and so much more. We've got you covered if you’re looking for Move out Cleaning in Christchurch.

Oven Cleaning:

Ovens catch a lot of food splatters, and the machinery undergoes wear and tear over time. A good oven cleaning takes care of all this - without you needing to move a muscle! If you’re looking for Oven Cleaning in Christchurch, we've got you covered.

Sofa Cleaning:

A good thorough sofa cleaning helps rid your sofa from pet fur, dirt, dust and even food crumbs that fall through the cracks without you even knowing it. If you’re looking for Sofa Cleaning in Christchurch, we've got you covered.

Mobile Car Wash:

When we say you don't need to leave your home, we mean it. With our service, you can get your car cleaned expertly from the comfort of your home.

We will clean the exterior, vacuum the interior, and even clean your tyre rims for you!

Oh, and don't worry, this service is designed for all car makes and models. We've got you covered if you’re looking for Mobile Car Wash in Christchurch.

Over the past couple of years, we've seen that customers often want to know all the tasks each service entails. This is simply because you want to know what to expect and how to prepare for it.

So when you check out these services on our website or our app, you will find a complete comprehensive checklist detailing each task.

Take, for example, our newly launched carpet cleaning in Christchurch, for this the tasks covered are:

Pre-Inspection

Carpet shampooing

Stain treatment - on request

So, what makes us unique?

Professional home cleaning is often thought to be a time-consuming and expensive affair. To be honest, we thought this too, until we figured out how to make the process as seamless and stress-free as possible.

It's convenient

You can find the service you want through our app and book it right away on the app.

Our timing slots are so flexible that you can also book a service at 9 pm after returning from work and settling in for a good dinner!

We also make sure to mention a checklist per service so that you know exactly which tasks will be completed during the service so that you know which one to choose.

Transparent pricing

Once you book a service, you will not need to wait around for a site visit, followed by waiting on a quote.

What you see is what you get. Our prices may seem super reasonable, but trust us, there are no hidden costs or frills to worry about.

So be it a weekday or a weekend, our pricing always stays consistent!

Guaranteed service

Our service providers are NexDo vetted and approved. We thoroughly check all service providers to ensure that they are well-trained, professional, and friendly too! You wouldn't want someone you can't speak to in your home, now would you?

Hassle-free Upgrades

When the cleaners arrive, you can show them around and let them know about any concerns.

If you forgot to book a service you may need or would like to upgrade your service, our cleaners will contact customer service and take care of everything for you.

Ready to book your service?

And now, the fun part - booking your service. Usually, before we book a service, we ask our friends and family and make a list of different service providers. Then we call each one, get a quote and then make the final decision.

However, now, you can forget about this tedious work and book it through us!

Book your service in just 3 easy steps:

Download the NexDo app - or check out our website and fill in the details. Browse through the services on offer and choose the one you want. Select and book your appointment at a time that works for you.

It's as easy as that - we promise!

