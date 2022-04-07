Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Retirees Are Now Happy To Let The Cheque To The Undertaker Bounce, Says Martin Hawes

Thursday, 7 April 2022, 5:37 am
Press Release: Upstart Press

Leaving money or lifestyle on the table is the big choice facing those heading into retirement age and Martin Hawes, one of New Zealand’s best-known experts on personal finance, says he’s seen changes in how Kiwis approach their retirement years in recent years.

“I am surprised at the rapid change in NZ regarding how many people are now happy to let the cheque to the undertaker bounce and go out on their last dollar,” says Martin.

“People are choosing to spend their capital because they are not confident their investment returns will be high enough to fund the lifestyle they want.”

Unravelling this tricky topic has led to the launch of Hawes’ latest book – Cracking Open the Nest Egg (Upstart Press), which deals with the topic of decumulation.

“Retirement is hard,” says Hawes. “The social adjustment is tricky enough, but making sure you have enough money to last is the hardest (and scariest) part of all.”

Working out how to achieve a regular retirement income is much more difficult than it used to be. Historically low interest rates plus longer life expectancy means the old method of parking a nest egg in a savings account and living off the interest is no longer an option.

For retirees, the stakes become very high and they can’t afford to make a big mistake as there simply isn’t enough time to accumulate more money.

Hawes believes New Zealanders have become more clued up about saving for retirement since the advent of Kiwi Saver, but there is not a lot of help for people once they reach this stage. As a result most people underspend, especially in early retirement. The book details the challenge of achieving the lifestyle you had imagined for yourself in retirement and not running out of money.

“As time marches on we become less able to do stuff (in later retirement years) and there is an Inevitable decrease in activity and therefore spending. This, in my experience, seems to occur naturally but people may look back with regret thinking of things they might have wanted to do being left undone.”

The right investment strategy is particularly pressing with the current inflationary pressures facing those on fixed incomes.

Hawes guides readers step-by-step through the process, showing how to safely create a regular income that will last a lifetime and explaining how to plan for the decumulation of a retirement savings nest egg.

“I have long had an interest in this decumulation phase. My interest was piqued because there are technical aspects to making sure a portfolio is well invested, but there are also behavioural issues which mean people do not always make the best decisions for themselves which impacts the lifestyle they are able to achieve in retirement.”

Cracking Open the Nest Egg by Martin Hawes, $39.99 RRP (Upstart Press), on sale Thursday 7 April

Martin Hawes is a well-known financial advisor, author, speaker and media commentator. He has authored 22 books on personal finance and was a financial advisor for 20 years. Martin was a presenter on Financial Secrets and Home Truths. He has been a columnist in a wide range of publications from the Accountants’ Journal to the New Zealand Herald. He was a columnist with the Sunday Star-Times for seven years. In addition to his speaking engagements and media appearances he is the Chairperson of the Summer KiwiSaver Investment Committee and Director of Lifetime Income.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Upstart Press on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


MIA: Rush To Beat Clean Car Discount Fees Leads To Highest Ever Monthly Sales Of New Vehicles
Motor Industry Association Chief Executive David Crawford says that as anticipated in the lead up to the Clean Car Discount fees that became operative on 1 April, the March 2022 figures of 21,044 vehicles are the strongest for any month... More>>


How Did Life On Earth Begin?: University Of Auckland Scientist Will Test A Novel Theory
University of Auckland biophysicist Dr Peter Wills and colleagues have $2 million to test a theory on the origins of life on Earth. Nearly four billion years ago, Earth was wildly volcanic with an orange sky, green seas, and meteorites crashing down with frequency. How did life emerge in this forbidding environment?.. More>>


Consumer: Over $1000? April Power Price Rises Are A Shock For Some Customers
Consumer NZ’s Powerswitch has been crunching the numbers and found some power uses will face price hikes up to $1000 a year... More>>


Science Media Centre: New Covid-19 Variant XE May Be More Transmissible – Expert Reaction
The World Health Organization is warning of a new Covid-19 variant that may be more transmissible than Omicron BA.2. XE is potentially 10 per cent more transmissible than BA.2, and was first detected in the UK in January... More>>


WorkSafe: Charter Company Sentenced Over Whakaari/White Island Failings
A charter company has been sentenced for health and safety failings in relation to the Whakaari/White Island eruption. WorkSafe New Zealand carried out its largest ever investigation into the circumstances of tourists and workers... More>>




Save Our Trains: Passenger Rail Left In Cold While Government Pours Cash Into Air New Zealand
The Save Our Trains Campaign says support needs to be given to climate friendly transport options. Save Our Trains Spokesperson Paul Callister says the recapitalization of Air New Zealand... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 