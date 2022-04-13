Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Kacific And GuarantCo Named Winners Of Cooperation Of The Year Award At SIG Awards

Wednesday, 13 April 2022, 2:46 pm
Press Release: Kacific

Singapore, 13 April 2022 — Kacific and GuarantCo have won the Cooperation of the Year Award at the Satcoms Innovation Group Awards for setting a new global benchmark in delivering affordable and reliable satellite internet to underserved markets.

In this award-winning project, Kacific and GuarantCo rapidly equipped vulnerable communities in Asia Pacific with high-speed and reliable internet services to support their public health response to the Covid-19 virus.

As the global pandemic affected nations, communications became critical for health responses, emergency evacuation, and disaster recovery. Many rural and underserved communities found themselves in need of connectivity greater than ever.

In partnership with GuarantCo, Kacific secured a grant from the Private Infrastructure Development Group (PIDG) Technical Assistance to deploy networks of high-speed WiFi hotspots at schools, health clinics, and community halls. Under this project more than 200 locations received free terminals at no initial investment, and an additional free 30GB of data to support medical services.

Kacific worked with local agencies, including the Sustainable Development Program in Papua New Guinea and the Vanuatu Ministry of Health to connect vulnerable communities in Papua New Guinea, Vanuatu, Solomon Islands, and the Philippines. The project provided much-need connectivity to support Governments and local communities during the pandemic.

The SIG Awards celebrate the contributions that companies, individuals, and educational institutions have made to help the satellite communications industry. The Cooperation of the Year Award was created to recognise companies for a project where cooperation was vital to overcoming a specific industry challenge.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Kacific on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Statistics: Latest State Of The Environment Report Released
A comprehensive assessment of New Zealand’s environment shows improvements in some areas, but continued reduction in many aspects of environmental quality, with consequences for human health and wellbeing, according to the state of the environment report Environment Aotearoa 2022 released today... More>>


Statistics: Highest Annual Food Price Increase In Over 10 Years
Food prices were 7.6 percent higher in March 2022 compared with March 2021, Stats NZ said today... More>>



Commerce Commission: Provisional Authorisation Granted For News Publishers’ Association To Engage In Collective Bargaining With Meta & Google
The Commerce Commission has provisionally authorised the News Publishers’ Association of New Zealand to collectively negotiate with Meta and Google... More>>



BNZ: Monetary Tightening Brought Forward
The Monetary Policy Committee today increased the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to 1.50 percent. The Committee agreed it is appropriate to continue to tighten monetary conditions at pace to best maintain price stability and support maximum sustainable employment... More>>


Electricity Authority: Better Transmission Pricing Supports Low-emissions Future
Following the conclusion of a significant structural reform and consultation process, the Electricity Authority has decided to adopt a new Transmission Pricing Methodology (TPM)... More>>

Canterbury Museum: Palaeontologists Find Mystery ‘Relic’ Bird Fossil At St Bathans
An ancient bird recently discovered at New Zealand’s most significant fossil site for land-dwelling animals has scientists scratching their heads... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 