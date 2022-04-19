Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Two Thumb On Colombo, The New Kid On The Block

Tuesday, 19 April 2022, 6:34 pm
Press Release: Two Thumb Brewing Co

A surprise announcement by an independent brewery has got Christchurch locals talking. Two Thumb Brewing Co. has just signed the lease on a new venue at 380 Colombo Street, Sydenham. This is in addition to their existing brew bar tucked away at the back of their micro-brewery on 352 Manchester Street.

Keen eyed locals will recognise the new address as it’s the site of the former Fermentist Brewery, owned and operated by Lion Nathan, NZ’s largest alcohol beverage company. Two Thumb Brewing Co. has gained popularity over the last five years, by providing craft beer enthusiasts with small batch brewed beer on supermarket shelves and on tap at their current brew bar.

The new kid on the block, Two Thumb on Colombo will officially open their doors Tuesday, 26 April and will be ready to welcome the curious of Christchurch from 12pm for a lunch time dash, few drinks in the beer garden or night out on the town with mates. Their food partner, Illicit Food has created a delectable food menu including burgers, bar snacks and shared platters!

Hidden and treasured food and culture meets daily on Colombo Street and co-owner and Director Mark Limber says; “we promise to deliver the extraordinary in craft beer, guest beers and drinks from local producers as well as a melt-in-your-mouth food menu.”

Opening hours from 26 April will be Tuesday – Sunday 12pm-10pm.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Two Thumb Brewing Co on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Ministry for the Environment: Releases Latest Guide For Organisations Measuring Emissions
The Ministry for the Environment has issued an updated guide today for organisations to measure and report on emissions. New Zealand’s emissions reduction plan, to be released next month, will put Aotearoa on the pathway to meeting its 2050 targets... More>>



Maritime Union: Statement On Auckland Port Death
Maritime Union of New Zealand National Secretary Craig Harrison says the death of an Auckland port worker is a tragedy that will be devastating for family and workmates... More>>



Statistics: Latest State Of The Environment Report Released
A comprehensive assessment of New Zealand’s environment shows improvements in some areas, but continued reduction in many aspects of environmental quality, with consequences for human health and wellbeing, according to the state of the environment report Environment Aotearoa 2022 released today... More>>



BNZ: Monetary Tightening Brought Forward
The Monetary Policy Committee today increased the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to 1.50 percent. The Committee agreed it is appropriate to continue to tighten monetary conditions at pace to best maintain price stability and support maximum sustainable employment... More>>


Electricity Authority: Better Transmission Pricing Supports Low-emissions Future
Following the conclusion of a significant structural reform and consultation process, the Electricity Authority has decided to adopt a new Transmission Pricing Methodology (TPM)... More>>

Canterbury Museum: Palaeontologists Find Mystery ‘Relic’ Bird Fossil At St Bathans
An ancient bird recently discovered at New Zealand’s most significant fossil site for land-dwelling animals has scientists scratching their heads... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 