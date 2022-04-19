Two Thumb On Colombo, The New Kid On The Block

A surprise announcement by an independent brewery has got Christchurch locals talking. Two Thumb Brewing Co. has just signed the lease on a new venue at 380 Colombo Street, Sydenham. This is in addition to their existing brew bar tucked away at the back of their micro-brewery on 352 Manchester Street.

Keen eyed locals will recognise the new address as it’s the site of the former Fermentist Brewery, owned and operated by Lion Nathan, NZ’s largest alcohol beverage company. Two Thumb Brewing Co. has gained popularity over the last five years, by providing craft beer enthusiasts with small batch brewed beer on supermarket shelves and on tap at their current brew bar.

The new kid on the block, Two Thumb on Colombo will officially open their doors Tuesday, 26 April and will be ready to welcome the curious of Christchurch from 12pm for a lunch time dash, few drinks in the beer garden or night out on the town with mates. Their food partner, Illicit Food has created a delectable food menu including burgers, bar snacks and shared platters!

Hidden and treasured food and culture meets daily on Colombo Street and co-owner and Director Mark Limber says; “we promise to deliver the extraordinary in craft beer, guest beers and drinks from local producers as well as a melt-in-your-mouth food menu.”

Opening hours from 26 April will be Tuesday – Sunday 12pm-10pm.

