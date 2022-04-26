Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Ryman Healthcare Wins Most Trusted Brand For The Eighth Time

Tuesday, 26 April 2022, 4:18 pm
Press Release: Ryman Healthcare

Ryman Healthcare has been named the Most Trusted Brand in the aged care and retirement industry for 2022.

It is the eighth time that Ryman, New Zealand’s largest retirement village operator, has taken the top award in the industry in the Reader’s Digest Most Trusted Brands awards.

The aim of the awards is to identify the names Kiwi consumers recognise and trust the most.

The winners are chosen from a survey of 1,700 New Zealanders across 71 categories. Catalyst Marketing & Research surveyed respondents on which products they recognised and used, and which held their trust in each category.

Reader’s Digest Editor-in-Chief Louise Waterson said brands that were genuine, authentic, reliable and consistent came out on top in the annual awards.

“To be a trusted brand, you need consistency, reliability and longevity, and Ryman Healthcare epitomises this, taking out the Trusted Brand award in the Aged Care & Retirement Village category for the eighth year.

“Ryman has been pioneering a new way of retirement living for almost 40 years, and its thriving residents are a testimony to its success.”

Ryman’s 38 New Zealand villages are home to almost 12,000 residents, including more than 3,000 in aged care.

Survey participants praised Ryman’s beautiful villages and gardens, first-class staff, and, in the words of one respondent, exceptional care that ‘could not be faulted’.

Group Chief Executive Richard Umbers said winning eight times was the ultimate tribute to Ryman’s team.

“I think winning this award shows how widely appreciated our team’s work is out in the community – this award is for the whole team. On behalf of everyone at Ryman - thanks, New Zealand!’’

Mr Umbers said residents were the inspiration for everything Ryman did.

“Just like the trailblazers our villages are named after – Sir Edmund Hillary, Rita Angus and Possum Bourne – Ryman residents live their lives with passion and purpose. We dedicate this win to them.’’

Ryman, which pioneered the retirement industry back in in 1984, previously won the top consumer award in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021.

