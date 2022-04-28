How To Use Data Encryption For Digital Security

95% of web traffic is encrypted. An encryption method protects your digital security when you browse the internet, buy something, or send an email. But what is encryption?

This article defines encryption and how it protects your online privacy. If you're worried about your digital identity, read on for a simple privacy-enhancing approach.

Encryption

Encryption makes data unreadable by unauthorized parties. Using a cryptographic key, original data is transformed into seemingly random data. Using the key, an authorized party can decrypt the original data.

Symmetric and asymmetric are the major forms of encryption. Symmetric encryption uses the same key for encryption and decryption. Asymmetric encryption requires two keys to encode and decode data.

Encryption's Role in Protecting Your Data

At its core, encryption ensures data privacy. But it also verifies the integrity of encrypted and decrypted data. Encryption ensures:

Confidentiality - It encrypts and hides the message.

Authenticity - It checks the message's origin.

Integrity - Checks that the contents of the message hasn't been updated since sending.

Non-repudiation - Makes sure a message sender cannot deny sending it.

Security That is Simple

Information is encrypted using ciphers or encryption algorithms. The algorithm must have a key variable. This turns your data into unreadable code, making the algorithm unique.

Unauthorized users must either guess the encryption algorithm used to encrypt the data or the keys used as variables. It's a difficult task, which is why encryption is so effective.

Data should be encrypted in two situations:

1. Use Encryption When Data is “At Rest”

Data should always be encrypted to maintain security. This could be on a USB device or your computer's hard drive. Responsible businesses will encrypt their data.

2. Use Encryption When Data is in Transit

Anytime you send data from one area to another, you run the risk of interception. Encrypting data reduces the risk of scammers intercepting it.

Simple Data Encryption Samples

Symbol substitution” was one of the oldest techniques of encryption utilized by the soldiers of ancient Greece and Rome. The Caesar cipher replaced each letter in the original message with a letter a specified number of positions later in the alphabet. Remember playing code-cracking games as a kid? Data encryption is now significantly more advanced. It is also widely used and possibly protects your data without your knowledge.

Common uses of encryption include:

Your information is encrypted every time you use an ATM.

Payments made online are encrypted.

Many websites automatically encrypt your web traffic.

Your data is encrypted when you use a website that starts with “https” (The “s” stands for “secure.”)

Apps like WhatsApp have enabled end-to-end encryption, meaning hackers can't decipher your communications.

Digital rights management systems protect software from reverse engineering and illicit exploitation of protected content. The rest of the data is encrypted by competent entities.

Why Encrypt Data?

Encryption protects data privacy. Unauthorized access to your encrypted data will prevent it from being read or misused. Encryption is the last line of defense against cybercrime. In addition, it is critical for data security since it reduces the impact of a data leak. Companies in banking, healthcare, education, and other important areas must encrypt their data. For example, HIPAA compels healthcare providers to use data encryption to secure patients' health information.

Is it Possible to Break Encryption?

The answer is yes. Decrypting a message would take a lot of processing power and skill, however it is conceivable. Nevertheless, considering the resources needed it is rare.

Is Encryption Safe?

Encryption is really safe. Most encryption standards are more secure than other cybersecurity measures. The AES 256 encryption standard is authorized by the U.S. National Security Agency due to its high dependability.

Where Encryption Fails

Data encryption is a significant tool in your security mix. However, you need a combination of techniques to stay safe. Therefore, don't rely on data encryption or any other single technique to protect your data. Avoid clicking on questionable links. In addition, use a VPN to protect your data. The second layer of encryption is provided by a reputable VPN.

© Scoop Media

