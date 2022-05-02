Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Tickle Mum Pink This Mother’s Day With New Lyre’s Pink London Spirit

Monday, 2 May 2022, 3:12 pm
Press Release: Lyres

AUCKLAND, NZ – 2 May 2022: Lyre’s, the world’s leading non-alcoholic spirits brand, has revealed a perfectly pink new addition to its extensive award-winning range just in time for Mother’s Day.

Lyre’s Pink London Spirit is a premium non-alcoholic pink gin alternative, which has been impossibly crafted to capture the essence of a pink gin, with distinct and contemporary flavours. Lyre's spirits are not only inspired by the original flavours, they have their own distinction as a premium, non-alcoholic beverage.

“Lyre’s was created to be true to taste to match the world’s most popular spirits in a non-alcoholic format, each as close to the original premium spirit as possible,” explains Lyre’s New Zealand Ambassador Andrew Down. “With our portfolio of premium non-alcoholic spirits, cocktail enthusiasts can recreate 90% of the world’s best selling cocktails. Best of all, with Lyre’s, how you drink is truly your choice, as our range of non-alcoholic spirits also mix perfectly with the real thing for a low-alcohol option.”

“If Mum is being mindful of her alcohol intake, she doesn’t have to miss out this Mother’s Day with this delightfully pink tipple. Tickle your mum pink with a Lyre’s Pink London Spritz at brunch, or even a classic Pink London G&T, without the headache the next morning!”

To Taste: The immediate presence of rose, cherry, red berry and blackberry characters are pleasant and generous. The mouthfeel is fragrant and rich in flavour whilst the palate length continues with a floral rose petal-like aroma. The presence of juniper delivers a generous gin focused finish.

How To Enjoy: Who doesn’t love a G&T? Or enjoy as a premium Pink London Spritz – just add Lyre’s Classico and soda with raspberries (or your berry of choice) and lemon slices. Alternatively, mix with aromatic or elderflower tonic and add a slice of cucumber, orange and strawberry to recreate a refreshing spritz cup.

Bouquet: Rich scents of red fruits such as raspberry, strawberry and red currant on the nose with an alluring rosehip character to add complexity. The presence of juniper complete the pink gin experience.

Palate: Instantly floral with notes of rose, cherry, red berry and blackberry followed by a generous gin focussed finish.

PINK GIN POP UP AT JUST JESS BOUJEE BAKERY FOR MOTHER’S DAY

This Mother’s Day, Lyre’s has partnered with Just Jess Boujee Bakery to create three limited-edition treats infused with Lyre’s Pink London Spirit— Lyre’s Pink London Spirit and Strawberry Cheesecake Donuts; and Lemon, Raspberry and Lyre’s Pink London Spirit Syrup Cakes.

These mouth-watering treats will be available at Just Jess Boujee Bakery in Huapai over Mother’s Day weekend, with an extra special twist – complimentary non-alcoholic Pink London Spirit cocktails from Lyre’s Pop-Up Cocktail Bar, available between 10am and 12pm on Saturday 7th and Sunday 8th May.

DID SOMEONE SAY NON-ALCOHOLIC COCKTAILS AND DONUTS FOR BREAKFAST?

In recognition of Pink Ribbon Breakfast Month, $2 will be donated to Breast Cancer Foundation NZ by Lyre’s and Just Jess Boujee Bakery for every donut sold. Additionally, an optional gold coin donation for the Pink London Spirit non-alcoholic cocktails, and 10% of all e-commerce sales from the 200ml Pink London Spirit on the 7th and 8th of May will also be donated. What better excuse to celebrate Mum with non-alcoholic pink cocktails and donuts for breakfast?

Jess’ Boujee Lyre’s Pink London Spirit and Strawberry Cheesecake Donuts will retail for $9 each, while the Lemon, Raspberry and Lyre’s Pink London Spirit Syrup Cakes are available for $45 each (serves 2-4).

Lyre’s Pink London Spirit is available now from www.lyres.co.nz for RRP $54.99 (700ml bottle) or $24.43 (200ml bottle). The full Lyre’s range, including ready-to-drink cans, can be purchased at Lyres.co.nz, or from the following stockists nationwide: Farro Fresh, Super Liquor, Liquorland and and selected retailers across national liquor chains.

To discover Lyre’s full range of impossibly crafted premium non-alcoholic spirits and recipe inspiration, visit Lyres.co.nz or Lyre’s Facebook or Instagram.

