Transportable Homes: An Excellent Way To Enter The Property Market

Palmerston North, as a vibrant, smaller city located on the North Island, is becoming an attractive option for first-time home buyers. Thanks to its many educational institutions and plentiful job opportunities, the city has long been a favourite location for a younger population. And this population is seeking to put down roots.

However, while still more affordable than larger cities like Auckland and Wellington, the recent rise in property prices has made it difficult for first-time buyers to enter the Palmerston North market. The result has been an increased interest in building transportable homes as an alternative to purchasing traditional-build structures.

Transportable homes are built off-site and assembled on location. This process saves time, cuts costs, and ensures a top-quality build with lower general maintenance. In addition to cost and time savings, owners can gain the exact design of their choosing. It is also possible to relocate the home as necessary, which reduces future moving costs. And, if owners wish to sell, their transportable homes will fetch competitive returns on investment.

It makes sense, then, that many first-time buyers are looking to invest in transportable homes in Palmerston North as a way to begin their climb up the property ladder. These homes provide the best of both worlds – a sturdy, beautiful home located in a city filled with opportunities that also doesn’t come with the same hefty price tag as a traditional build.

For younger buyers, it’s additionally possible to easily extend their transportable builds, as their families grow; depending on the size of the land upon which the home is built, of course.

With all these benefits, it’s likely that the transportable home market in Palmerston North will see exponential growth in the coming years, as both the city itself grows, and more buyers enter the market.

