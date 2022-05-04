Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Quantifi Photonics Appoints Brent Robinson As New Independent Director

Wednesday, 4 May 2022, 9:50 am
Press Release: Quantifi Photonics

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, 4 MAY 2022 - Quantifi Photonics is pleased to announce the appointment of Brent Robinson to the Company’s Board as an Independent Director.

Brent Robinson is a well-known New Zealand technology leader and innovator. As Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Rakon for over 35 years, he grew Rakon into a multinational technology company, overseeing its IPO on the NZX in 2006, and establishing the company as a global leader in the frequency control product industry with annual sales of over NZ$128 million in 2021.

Brent brings considerable experience in validating and growing export markets, product development, and market leadership across highly-technical market segments. He also understands the challenges and unique advantages of building a technology export business and global organisation headquartered in New Zealand.

Quantifi Photonics CEO Dr Andy Stevens says Brent’s appointment comes at an important time for the company, following the recent acquisition of a research and development facility in Thailand and an upcoming Series C capital raise.

“We’re thrilled with Brent’s decision to join Quantifi Photonics’ board of directors. His deep experience in hardware design and manufacturing, and scaling production and customer service will be incredibly valuable as we execute on our growth strategy.”

The company is investing heavily in research and development of products designed for high-volume optical components manufacturing, an industry which grew over 15% in 2021 to US$14.5 billion across datacom, telecom, industrial, and consumer markets.

Newly appointed Independent Director Brent Robinson says, “I’m excited to join the Quantifi Photonics board and contribute to a very compelling New Zealand technology success story. The company has assembled a world-class team and is currently working with global technology companies at the forefront of photonics development. There’s a clear path ahead to drive significant revenue growth which I look forward to being a part of.”

Brent joins fellow Directors Lance Wiggs, Heather Grace and Roy Moody on the Quantifi Photonics board. He is currently serving as the Chief Technology Officer at Rakon and Executive Director for the Rakon group of companies across New Zealand, United Kingdom, France, India and China.

