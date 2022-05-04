Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Staffing Shortages Elephant In The Room In Patient Backlog Plan

Wednesday, 4 May 2022, 11:02 am
Press Release: Association of Salaried Medical Specialists

The Association of Salaried Medical Specialists Toi Mata Hauora says a plan to clear patient waiting lists must be matched with a plan to address huge workforce shortages across the health system.

The Health Minister Andrew Little has announced a special taskforce and national approach to tackle hospital waiting lists caused by Covid.

ASMS Executive Director Sarah Dalton says a focussed and co-ordinated approach is welcome but the elephant in the room is the ability of an under-resourced and depleted workforce to do the work.

Even before Covid the health system was groaning with about half a million New Zealanders waiting for treatment, and estimated specialist shortages of 24%.

“We just don’t have enough people across every workforce group and there are large numbers of vacancies in almost every specialty service across the country. One of our members recently said he couldn’t remember the last time his team had done a planned joint replacement surgery due to entrenched staffing gaps.”

A nationalised approach to clearing patient backlogs is likely to see patients having to travel for treatment.

Sarah Dalton says having to truck people around the country is a band aid in place of properly resourced services.

“We are facing a recruitment and retention crisis which needs to be addressed in parallel with any plan to clear patient backlogs.”

“DHBs and the Government must realise that taking a black letter approach to public sector pay restraint and proposing pay settlements which ignore booming inflation will do nothing to retain or attract health workers who can go across the Tasman and double their salaries.”

“While it’s heartening for patients to hear that there is a plan for them to get the surgery or treatment they need, it would be even more heartening for exhausted health workers to know that they are also a priority, beyond simple thank yous,” Sarah Dalton says.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Association of Salaried Medical Specialists on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


BusinessNZ: Broader Immigration Criteria Welcomed BusinessNZ welcomes the Government’s announcement that residence class visa holders who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 will be able to enter New Zealand from 6 May... More>>



Science Media Centre: NZ Sea Levels May Rise Twice As Fast As Thought – Expert Reaction
Sea-level rise in our biggest urban areas may happen two to three decades earlier than expected, fresh projections suggest. Scientists from the NZ SeaRise programme have designed a new online tool that shows sea-level rise projections by location to the year 2300... More>>



Reserve Bank: Pleased With Strong Public Interest In The Future Of Money
Three issues papers published by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua have drawn strong support for ensuring cash remains available and accepted... More>>



Barfoot & Thompson: House Price Decline Shows Up In April Sales
The decline in Auckland residential property prices that has been predicted following the rise in the rate of inflation and mortgage interest rates has finally shown up in sales figures... More>>



KiwiRail: Peter Reidy Returning As CEO
Former KiwiRail Chief Executive Peter Reidy will return to the role to take the company forward after nearly four years as CEO at Fletcher Construction, KiwiRail Chairman David McLean says... More>>

Federated Farmers: Rabobank Survey Shows Continued Strong Growth In Farm Staff Pay
Average growth of 13 percent in pay packages in the last two years is another reason for more New Zealanders to consider a career in agriculture, Federated Farmers President Andrew Hoggard says... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 