National Road Carriers Strengthens Board With New Secondments

National Road Carriers (NRC) is pleased to announce the secondment of Shafraz Khan and Pamela Bonney to the Board – temporarily providing specialist strategic support until the Annual General Meeting (AGM) and scheduled Board elections on 17 June.

As a vocal supporter of the New Zealand supply chain and logistics sector, NRC is focused on delivering great services to its members and advocating for them through both formal and informal channels. John Baillie, Chair, NRC says ensuring the right expertise sits on the Board is critical to the ongoing success of the organisation. At a time where the organisation is undertaking significant business transformation, the current board vacancies provide the opportunity to bring governance expertise in key strategic areas onto the board.

“Shafraz is a Partner at Fortune Manning – NRC’s long-standing law firm of record,” says Baillie. “A commercial and civil litigation specialist, Shafraz is one of a small number of specialist transport lawyers in New Zealand and is a highly sought-after adviser to both the transport and marine sector.”

With proven expertise on health and safety and resource management issues, Khan believes in taking a realistic approach to issues while seeking to achieve practical and commercially viable solutions.

“I’m excited to be assisting the NRC Board at a time where the organisation is strategically resetting and looking closely at how, and what, it will deliver in the future to members and the wider transport industry. With Fortune Manning being NRC’s legal partner for many years I’ve had the opportunity to work closely with the Board and NRC leadership team, and the depth of knowledge, passion, and commitment the team have for the industry is second to none,” says Khan. “Being able to step in from the side-lines and get my hands dirty is something I’m really looking forward to – transport is critical within supply chain and a sustainable, viable industry it key to wider New Zealand’s economic success.”

Bonney joins following a career working with blue-chip and listed companies in New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and United States – and as a current Trustee of the Motu Foundation.

“Pamela has expertise across a range of business sectors including insurance, dairy, technology and transport, and brings a unique mix of commercial, leadership, strategy and change management skills to the Board,” says Baillie. “She is currently responsible for customer experience at L.W. Bonney & Sons Ltd and has a deep knowledge of the transport and logistics industry with a passion for ensuring transport has a strong voice at the table on key issues affecting the industry.”

“I grew up in the transport industry, then spent many years in the corporate world before returning to our family business. This cumulative experience gives me a deep understanding about the importance of logistics and the pivotal role the industry plays in New Zealanders’ lives. Without a strong, globally connected supply chain that has transport as the connective glue moving each piece of the puzzle, consumers wouldn’t have the essential items they need. Our industry ensures that everyday ingredients, finished products, and other consumables move through each part of the supply chain to their end goal – the customer,” says Bonney.

Baillie adds, “NRC is an organisation made up of operators in the largest cities to the smallest rural towns across New Zealand. Regardless of the size of their operation, members are committed to playing their part to ensure New Zealand’s transport industry is tackling the big issues such as roading infrastructure and carbon emissions. Research and innovation are key, as is attracting great talent across all levels.”

SAVE THE DATE – 17 June 2022 – Keep an eye out for more comms regarding our upcoming AGM and Board elections.

