Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Kiwi Company Wins Triple Crown Of Prestigious International Awards

Saturday, 7 May 2022, 5:01 pm
Press Release: CurraNZ

CURRANZ®, the biggest-selling New Zealand blackcurrant supplement brand internationally, has been awarded the Nutra Ingredients Europe Sports Nutrition Product of the Year Award, 2022.

The trophy completes a remarkable ‘Triple Crown’ of Nutra Ingredients Sports Nutrition Product trophies for CurraNZ, after wins in Asia 2020 and the USA in 2021.

Created by New Zealander Fleur Cushman, CurraNZ was the first-to-market proprietary supplement that harnesses the unique botanical properties of the New Zealand blackcurrant, rich in the polyphenols – anthocyanins – and dietetically wrapped into a clinically proven, high potency extract, Enzans®.

The brand recently announced a product collaboration with Healthspan Elite, the Official Sports Nutrition Partner to the All Blacks. Healthspan Elite launched their All Blacks-endorsed range of supplements in New Zealand in March.

The All Blacks range includes a supplement using the CurraNZ extract and showcases the tried-and-tested sports nutrition products used by the All Blacks. The supplements are sold across main retail outlets in New Zealand, the UK and Ireland.

The collaboration and awards add to the growing reputation of the entrepreneurial Kiwi brand, whose impressive portfolio of British research has put New Zealand blackcurrants on the international map for their unique sports and active nutrition properties.

The subject of a rapidly-expanding portfolio of over 30 published exercise, performance, recovery and health studies, the standardised, proprietary New Zealand Blackcurrant Anthocyanin Extract supplement is used by some of the world’s leading sports teams and athletes for a performance edge.

The world-first CurraNZ research has confirmed the supplement’s array of benefits as a foundational supplement for active users seeking enhanced muscle recovery, performance and fat burning.

The Nutra Ingredients judges noted: “The body of solid sports nutrition research, proving the fast-acting potency of CurraNZ, impressed the judges.

“Performance and recovery wise, the panel believe CurraNZ is an offering worthy of attention from elite athletes and everyday sports enthusiasts.”

In acknowledging the award, Fleur says: “A big thank you to Nutra Ingredients for this incredible recognition and important moment for our company.

“Winning this Europe trophy, to complete the full house of Nutra Ingredient Sports Nutrition Product awards, feels like our ‘Grand Slam’ moment.

“Ten years ago when I started on this New Zealand blackcurrant journey, little was known about the properties of this berryfruit for health, sports performance or muscle recovery.

“Thanks to the incredible work of the British researchers, we are unlocking the product’s array of complex and exciting properties and it is therefore gratifying to see it performing on the international stage and earning this unique New Zealand product huge recognition.

“Our research pipeline continues to provide much excitement and momentum and we look forward to publishing more high-impact studies this year and next.”

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from CurraNZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


NZ Medical Association: Board Recommend Liquidation Of Association The NZMA Board met last night and unanimously agreed to recommend that members vote to liquidate the Association at the upcoming Annual General Meeting, said Board Chair Dr Alistair Humphrey... More>>



Science Media Centre: Mycoplasma Bovis Nearly Eradicated - Expert Reaction
The cattle disease which arrived in New Zealand nearly five years ago has been reduced down to a single farm. It comes after a world-first eradication campaign involving the culling of thousands of cattle... More>>



Stats: Annual Wage Inflation Rises To 3.0 Percent
Annual wage inflation measured by the labour cost index (LCI) rose to 3.0 percent in the March 2022 quarter, up from 2.6 percent in the December 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>




FMA: Issues Stop Order Against The One Management GP Limited
The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) - Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko has today confirmed it has made a stop order against The One Management GP Limited regarding an offer in relation to The One Property LP... More>>

Statistics: Electric Vehicle Imports Accelerate As New Zealanders Look To The Future
Imports of fully electric vehicles more than tripled in the year ended March 2022, amid a record-breaking year for imports of all vehicle types, Stats NZ said today... More>>


Barfoot & Thompson: House Price Decline Shows Up In April Sales
The decline in Auckland residential property prices that has been predicted following the rise in the rate of inflation and mortgage interest rates has finally shown up in sales figures... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 