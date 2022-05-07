Kiwi Company Wins Triple Crown Of Prestigious International Awards

CURRANZ®, the biggest-selling New Zealand blackcurrant supplement brand internationally, has been awarded the Nutra Ingredients Europe Sports Nutrition Product of the Year Award, 2022.

The trophy completes a remarkable ‘Triple Crown’ of Nutra Ingredients Sports Nutrition Product trophies for CurraNZ, after wins in Asia 2020 and the USA in 2021.

Created by New Zealander Fleur Cushman, CurraNZ was the first-to-market proprietary supplement that harnesses the unique botanical properties of the New Zealand blackcurrant, rich in the polyphenols – anthocyanins – and dietetically wrapped into a clinically proven, high potency extract, Enzans®.

The brand recently announced a product collaboration with Healthspan Elite, the Official Sports Nutrition Partner to the All Blacks. Healthspan Elite launched their All Blacks-endorsed range of supplements in New Zealand in March.

The All Blacks range includes a supplement using the CurraNZ extract and showcases the tried-and-tested sports nutrition products used by the All Blacks. The supplements are sold across main retail outlets in New Zealand, the UK and Ireland.

The collaboration and awards add to the growing reputation of the entrepreneurial Kiwi brand, whose impressive portfolio of British research has put New Zealand blackcurrants on the international map for their unique sports and active nutrition properties.

The subject of a rapidly-expanding portfolio of over 30 published exercise, performance, recovery and health studies, the standardised, proprietary New Zealand Blackcurrant Anthocyanin Extract supplement is used by some of the world’s leading sports teams and athletes for a performance edge.

The world-first CurraNZ research has confirmed the supplement’s array of benefits as a foundational supplement for active users seeking enhanced muscle recovery, performance and fat burning.

The Nutra Ingredients judges noted: “The body of solid sports nutrition research, proving the fast-acting potency of CurraNZ, impressed the judges.

“Performance and recovery wise, the panel believe CurraNZ is an offering worthy of attention from elite athletes and everyday sports enthusiasts.”

In acknowledging the award, Fleur says: “A big thank you to Nutra Ingredients for this incredible recognition and important moment for our company.

“Winning this Europe trophy, to complete the full house of Nutra Ingredient Sports Nutrition Product awards, feels like our ‘Grand Slam’ moment.

“Ten years ago when I started on this New Zealand blackcurrant journey, little was known about the properties of this berryfruit for health, sports performance or muscle recovery.

“Thanks to the incredible work of the British researchers, we are unlocking the product’s array of complex and exciting properties and it is therefore gratifying to see it performing on the international stage and earning this unique New Zealand product huge recognition.

“Our research pipeline continues to provide much excitement and momentum and we look forward to publishing more high-impact studies this year and next.”

