Remote Control Car Racing A Fun Hobby For Generations

Saturday, 14 May 2022, 5:47 am
Press Release: RC Hobbies

For the average person who simply associates remote control cars (or RC cars) with the whizzing that can be heard on a lazy Sunday afternoon as some little kids play with their toys outside, it might be surprising to learn that there is a whole community of RC car racing enthusiasts that span the globe. While perhaps not as popular of a hobby as it was back in the 1980s and 1990s, the activity of building and racing model cars, trucks, and off-road vehicles is making a comeback in the current decade.

The long-term popularity of this particular hobby lies in its versatility and appeal to multiple generations. Parents who grew up playing with RC cars are now introducing their children to the same fun activity. And over the decades, improvements in technology and the growing community of lifetime enthusiasts have meant that the pastime has moved beyond simply riding a model car up and down the driveway to regular events held on specially made courses.

Indeed, across NZ, you will find various off-road, on-road, and indoor events taking place where teams and individuals race or perform stunts with their RC vehicles. These events are often attended by the whole family, and the competitions are taken very seriously.

For some, the fun lies in building the cars themselves and then displaying their handiwork. For others, they may prefer buying a ready-made model, with the aim of racing it on a specific kind of terrain. And for still others, the fun is found in watching competitions.

This hobby will likely continue to gain traction as a whole new generation is introduced to the joys of model car racing. It’s also a great outdoor activity that combines technology with social interaction – a recipe for hobby success in our modern world.

