Foodstuffs North Island Gets Rainbow Tick Of Approval

Foodstuffs North Island is bursting with pride that it has gained Rainbow Tick accreditation. The tick endorsement is a huge step on the co-op’s Diversity and Inclusion journey and the first major milestone of its self-proclaimed Rainbow Tribe.

Through its Rainbow Tribe, Foodstuffs North Island has committed to making Rainbow diversity and inclusion a priority across all aspects of its business as the co-op works to deliver to its ambitious five-year D&I Strategy.

“Foodstuffs Rainbow Tribe come from all corners of the business and we’re a part of our wider Diversity and Inclusion group,” says Shayde Young, Finance Analyst and a Rainbow Tribe ambassador. “Gaining the Rainbow Tick was our first key objective, and we’re so proud of what we’ve achieved as a team. Certification can be a lengthy process for some organisations taking 12-months, or more, but thanks to the passion and drive of everyone in our group and with the support of our leadership, we were able to achieve accreditation in just six months.

“Foodstuffs North Island was already an amazing place to work, but the Rainbow Tick demonstrates to everyone we’re a diverse, safe, inclusive team that supports and celebrates our LGBTTQIA+ employees. It also shows we acknowledge there’s always work to be done to ensure we continue to uphold our values and strive for new and inclusive ways of working and here at Foodies North Island we’re committed to doing this work.”

The Rainbow Tick is a continuous improvement programme designed to help organisations ensure they are a safe and welcoming workplace for employees who are members of the LGBTTQIA+ community. Foodstuffs North Island were assigned a consultant partner, who supported the group through the process which included reviewing policies, procedures, facilities, education and uncovering opportunities to create a more inclusive environment.

José Taiapa from Rainbow Tick says the accreditation is reflective of the commitment Foodstuffs North Island has made ensuring it is an inclusive, welcoming and supportive employer of people from Aotearoa’s Rainbow communities and their allies.

As part of the process, the Rainbow Tribe facilitated Rainbow 101 Workshops, to unpack LGBTTQIA+ letters and help participants gain a better understanding of the diverse community the letters represent. The first workshop was held for members of the executive leadership, and a further eight have been delivered to the wider business, with more planned for Foodstuffs North Island’s owner-operated stores across Te Ika-a-Māui.

Commenting on the work of Rainbow Tribe, Emily Rubin, Head of Talent says the work the team has done has been phenomenal in helping the whole business authentically support its Rainbow mahi whānau and friends. “At Foodstuffs we celebrate our people every day for being uniquely them. The work our Rainbow Tribe has done to date has been inspiring, and will be reflected and celebrated across every part of our co-op.”

The next major milestone is Foodstuffs North Island’s Gender Affirmation Support Policy and guidelines, which its Rainbow Tribe expect to announce later this year.

