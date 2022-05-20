Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Foodstuffs North Island Gets Rainbow Tick Of Approval

Friday, 20 May 2022, 1:18 pm
Press Release: Foodstuffs NZ

Foodstuffs North Island is bursting with pride that it has gained Rainbow Tick accreditation. The tick endorsement is a huge step on the co-op’s Diversity and Inclusion journey and the first major milestone of its self-proclaimed Rainbow Tribe.

Through its Rainbow Tribe, Foodstuffs North Island has committed to making Rainbow diversity and inclusion a priority across all aspects of its business as the co-op works to deliver to its ambitious five-year D&I Strategy.

“Foodstuffs Rainbow Tribe come from all corners of the business and we’re a part of our wider Diversity and Inclusion group,” says Shayde Young, Finance Analyst and a Rainbow Tribe ambassador. “Gaining the Rainbow Tick was our first key objective, and we’re so proud of what we’ve achieved as a team. Certification can be a lengthy process for some organisations taking 12-months, or more, but thanks to the passion and drive of everyone in our group and with the support of our leadership, we were able to achieve accreditation in just six months.

“Foodstuffs North Island was already an amazing place to work, but the Rainbow Tick demonstrates to everyone we’re a diverse, safe, inclusive team that supports and celebrates our LGBTTQIA+ employees. It also shows we acknowledge there’s always work to be done to ensure we continue to uphold our values and strive for new and inclusive ways of working and here at Foodies North Island we’re committed to doing this work.”

The Rainbow Tick is a continuous improvement programme designed to help organisations ensure they are a safe and welcoming workplace for employees who are members of the LGBTTQIA+ community. Foodstuffs North Island were assigned a consultant partner, who supported the group through the process which included reviewing policies, procedures, facilities, education and uncovering opportunities to create a more inclusive environment.

José Taiapa from Rainbow Tick says the accreditation is reflective of the commitment Foodstuffs North Island has made ensuring it is an inclusive, welcoming and supportive employer of people from Aotearoa’s Rainbow communities and their allies.

As part of the process, the Rainbow Tribe facilitated Rainbow 101 Workshops, to unpack LGBTTQIA+ letters and help participants gain a better understanding of the diverse community the letters represent. The first workshop was held for members of the executive leadership, and a further eight have been delivered to the wider business, with more planned for Foodstuffs North Island’s owner-operated stores across Te Ika-a-Māui.

Commenting on the work of Rainbow Tribe, Emily Rubin, Head of Talent says the work the team has done has been phenomenal in helping the whole business authentically support its Rainbow mahi whānau and friends. “At Foodstuffs we celebrate our people every day for being uniquely them. The work our Rainbow Tribe has done to date has been inspiring, and will be reflected and celebrated across every part of our co-op.”

The next major milestone is Foodstuffs North Island’s Gender Affirmation Support Policy and guidelines, which its Rainbow Tribe expect to announce later this year.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Foodstuffs NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Commerce Commission: Appeals Record $2.25m Fine In Vodafone FibreX Case
The Commerce Commission has filed an appeal in the High Court against a record $2.25 million fine imposed on Vodafone NZ Limited (Vodafone) for its offending under the Fair Trading Act during its FibreX advertising campaign. While the sentence imposed in the Auckland District Court on April 14 was the largest-ever fine under the Fair Trading Act, the Commission will argue that it is manifestly inadequate... More>>



All District Health Boards: Historic Pay Equity Settlement
An historic agreement has been ratified that addresses a long-standing undervaluation of a workforce that is critical to the smooth running of our hospitals and the delivery of healthcare... More>>


MPI: Dry Autumn In Waikato And South Auckland Leads To Drought Classification Drought conditions affecting the primary sector in the Waikato and South Auckland were today classified as a medium-scale adverse event, enabling a package of support for farmers and growers... More>>


Barfoot & Thompson: Rents Up By Around 3% In Most Areas
The average weekly rent paid for homes in most areas of Auckland has risen by around 3 percent year-on-year. The figures for end March from more than 16,000 properties... More>>


DoC: Smeagol The ‘Gravel Maggot’ Leaves Its Rare Mark On The Remote West Coast
An extremely rare species of sea slug or ‘gravel maggot’ has been detected for the first time on a remote beach in South Westland... More>>



Immigration: Annual Net Migration Loss Of 7,300
The provisional net loss of 7,300 people in the year ended March 2022 was the lowest net migration for a March year since 2012, Stats NZ said today... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 