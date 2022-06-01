Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Vegan Charities To Receive $1.4 Million In Free Advertising

Wednesday, 1 June 2022, 6:28 pm
Press Release: Creative Compass

Creative Compass, a vegan digital marketing agency, is launching a program to help 12 eligible animal rights organisations receive a combined total of $1.4 million worth of free advertising per year.

“Every month we’re going to help a new animal charity get set up with $120,000 worth of free Google Ad Spend per year through the Google Grants program, then we’ll set up all of their initial Google Ads campaigns as well as provide free training to help them manage any further campaigns they want to run in the future” said Sam Tucker, Co-Founder and Director of Digital Advertising for Creative Compass.

Creative Compass has always provided digital marketing services for animal charities at significantly reduced prices, including for the Animal Save Movement, but with the launch of the new program they will be able to help many more charities that usually wouldn’t be able to afford to market themselves.

“There are so many animal rights charities that are doing such amazing and important work, without the financial support they need and recognition they deserve. We’re excited to be able to use our skills in digital marketing to be able to make a real difference for animals.” explained Co-Founder and Director of Social Media for Creative Compass, Maddie Claire.

Their mission is a personal one, with the founders of Creative Compass both being dedicated animal rights activists for years.

Sam has been heavily involved in the animal rights movement for more than a decade, running a vegan radio show when he was only 12 years old and working as the Australia and New Zealand Outreach Manager for Vegan Outreach for more than 5 years.

Maddie has been vegan for 6 years and has been heavily involved in the animal rights movement ever since, freelancing for several vegan businesses and organising multiple animal rights events.

Applications open on June 1st and the program launches on July 1st. All registered animal charities are encouraged to apply at www.vegancreativecompass.com/charity

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Creative Compass on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Reserve Bank: Commencing Its Legislated Five-yearly Review Of Its Monetary Policy Remit
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua – is commencing its legislated 5-yearly review of its monetary policy Remit. The Remit is provided by the Government and is used to guide the Monetary Policy Committee... More>>


Banking Ombudsman: Spike In Lending Complaints Abates
Complaints to banks about lending-related matters fell markedly in the first three months of the year, according to data published today on the Banking Ombudsman Scheme’s complaints dashboard...

MBIE: Proposes Extension Of Transition For Insulation Rules
The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) has today opened consultation on a proposal to extend the date at which better insulation for new houses will be required by six months... More>>


Commerce Commission: Announces Phased Increase For Gas Pipeline Charges To Maintain Safe And Reliable Supply
The need to maintain the safe and reliable supply of natural gas while there is still demand from gas users is behind a phased increase in gas pipeline charges, the Commerce Commission announced today... More>>




Kiwibank: Savers To Benefit From Higher Returns Following OCR Rise
Following market movements Kiwibank is pleased to increase the interest rate and rates of return on its savings accounts... More>>

Fonterra: Provides 2022/23 Opening Forecast Farmgate Milk Price & Business Performance Update
Fonterra today announced its 2022/23 opening forecast Farmgate Milk Price and provided an update on its third-quarter performance... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 