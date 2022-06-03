Helping New Generations Grow — Garden To Table Trust Announces Partnership With Nespresso New Zealand

Auckland, New Zealand. 3 June 2022— Local charitable organisation Garden to Table Trust is delighted to announce its new partnership with Nespresso New Zealand. The partnership will enable the Trust to further expand its leading food education programme, that empowers tamariki to grow, harvest, prepare and share fresh food.

The Garden to Table Trust enables schools and kura across Aotearoa New Zealand to take learning out of the classroom and into the garden and kitchen. The programme currently supports over 200 primary and intermediate schools nationwide. This year more than 22,000 children will experience the wonders of connecting with nature while gaining essential skills for life.

Nespresso's support will help Garden to Table to grow 15 percent over the coming year, reaching a further 30 schools and more than 3,000 students.

Sustainability, locality, and provenance are at the forefront of this partnership for both Garden to Table and Nespresso. This year, Nespresso’s support will help Garden to Table to develop training, and provide schools with innovative resources and professional development, based on a range of subjects from biodiversity through the eyes of pollinators to language studies, maths, and visual arts.

Garden to Table aims to expand regional support into new areas across the motu this year, which will positively impact more children by working with schools to provide real life, hands-on and holistic food education that children love.

“We are thrilled to partner with Nespresso and work together on shared goals to empower tamariki to grow, harvest, prepare and share environmentally sustainable and delicious kai. This partnership means more tamariki throughout Aotearoa New Zealand will gain knowledge and essential life skills that positively impact their health and education. This radiates beyond the school gates to their whānau, communities and how we

all care for each other and te Taiao - the environment,” says Ani Brunet, Garden to Table Chief Executive Officer.

The support by Nespresso will help Garden to Table continue to empower more tamariki and gaining these essential life skills has a transformative impact for both children and their whānau - families.

“In the midst of a rapidly changing world, at Nespresso we believe our brand has a responsibility to be a force for good on a global and local scale. This partnership allows us to have a positive impact on the wellbeing of our tamariki in New Zealand and we can’t wait to be part of a journey to help the next generation flourish and thrive with knowledge and skills that support their future, and in turn the future of the world,” says Stefan Vermeulen, Nespresso New Zealand Country Manager. “We are passionate about the impact we have on farmer communities in countries of origin to bring sustainably sourced coffee to Kiwi consumers. With our support to the Garden to Table programme following a similar philosophy, more children in Aotearoa will now get to experience the satisfaction and joy of growing, harvesting, preparing, and sharing delicious seasonal kai together.”

Garden to Table also applauds Nespresso’s certification as a B Corp company, announced globally in the last month. This certification sees the renowned coffee brand join a global community of purpose-led businesses that meet the highest standards of sustainability and social responsibility.

B Corp is a non-profit network transforming the global economy to benefit all people, all communities, and the planet. This covers the five impact areas of focus: Governance, Workers, Customers, Environment, and Community.

Ani Brunet congratulates Nespresso for their B Corp certification. The recent global announcement speaks to the positive impact that Nespresso has made and will continue to, in both the coffee industry and in local communities around the world. “This certification reflects Nespresso’s commitment to sustainability, transparency, and responsible business. Garden to Table Trust values Nespresso’s support to help us with our work in Aotearoa New Zealand. Our partnership and their generous contribution will enable us both to create impact for the wellbeing of children, whānau, communities and our collective responsibility to care for our planet.”

Garden to Table's dream is for all children in Aotearoa, New Zealand to grow and cook fresh kai as part of daily life. This partnership with Nespresso will help them work towards this vision.

To learn more about Garden to Table and Nespresso, visit https://gardentotable.org.nz/ or

https://www.nespresso.com/nz/en/nespresso-garden-to-table-partnership

