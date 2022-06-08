Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

The NZHIA IHemp Discovery & Investment Tour 2022

Wednesday, 8 June 2022, 12:09 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Hemp Industries Association Inc

Exploring hemp’s economic and sustainability potential through a series of hosted nationwide meetings and hui’s to develop the network to invest and grow the emerging Aotearoa New Zealand industrial hemp industry.

8 June 2022

The New Zealand Hemp Industries Association, the industry organisation dedicated to the promotion and economic growth of industrial hemp in NZ, has been awarded AGMARDT funds to undertake a network building and capability development project.

The objective is to develop collaborative regional networks to allow scalable expansion of this emerging industry across a variety of sectors by offering information and expertise that will inspire "light bulb" moments.

To achieve this network, of connected community-based individuals and businesses, the NZHIA are conducting a nationwide roadshow “The NZHIA iHemp Discovery & Investment Tour 2022”.

The Tour will promote the iHemp industry to key stakeholders and end users in the farming, food fibre and health sectors, including Māori/Iwi based groups, entrepreneurs, investors, and the R&D communities, throughout Aotearoa New Zealand, to encourage their interest and participation in the iHemp industry.

Commencing on 8 June 2022, the Tour will travel from Whangārei to Gore hosting meetings in town halls, universities and smaller hui and workshops, with the specific outcome of connecting with interested parties and identifying the regional strengths, resources and opportunities available to this emerging primary industry.

“The demand "pull" of end users will support farmers and primary processors to create the supply "push" by recognising that their products have a market. The call to action will be to join the iHemp industry community, to invest/engage, and to collaborate with the industry to build processing capacity and solutions” says Richard Barge, NZHIA Chair.

Each meeting with be hosted by the NZHIA with guest speakers from industry, local government, universities and CRI’s with plenty of time for Questions and Answers.

“We need to build resilient supply chains and thriving regional economies capable of developing economic opportunities while creating export potential for the whole of Aotearoa New Zealand. Using sustainable crops of seed and fibre with the qualities of industrial hemp makes both environmental and economic sense.” Says Barge

Attendee numbers are limited for each event, ticket proceeds will be used to support the NZHIA with future projects, member development, and resources. In-person tickets are $15.00 and online live streaming access $10.00.

If you are interested in becoming part of this emerging industry you need to book your tickets via Humanitix: https://events.humanitix.com/tours/the-nzhia-discovery-and-investment-tour

For more information visit www.nzhia.com/events/ihemptour/

