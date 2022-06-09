With The Right Safety Precautions, Scaffolding Accidents Can Be Avoided

No one should be put at risk when they leave for work. Every Kiwi deserves to go to their place of employment each day, earn an honest living, and return home without any harm befalling them. It is the responsibility of their employers to prioritise their welfare above all and take all the precautions necessary to ensure all risks in their workplace have been mitigated.

While this task is easier in some work environments such as office complexes, the challenge of creating a hazard-free workplace is directly correlated to its necessity. There are many job sites that by their very nature present a greater risk to those who frequent them. An example of such an environment is construction sites.

Working at height is one of the most dangerous aspects of any construction job and as such there are very strict regulations surrounding it in New Zealand. Despite this, falls from height continue to be the leading cause of death and serious injury in the construction industry. With this being said, it's no wonder that mismanaged scaffolding practices pose a major risk to the safety of a worksite.

In Auckland, there have been several accidents involving scaffolding in recent years. Just last month, an incident involving scaffolding collapsing left Takapuna residents rattled. The scaffolding is understood to have been covering a swimming pool that was being worked on near the base of The Sentinel tower located between Huron Street and Northcroft Street. At some stage during the night of the 21s of May 2022, the scaffolding collapsed, plummeting through the glass awnings and penetrating the roofs of the shops below. Takapuna residents woke to a chaotic sight of glass and debris covering the courtyard.

While the property damage is extensive, there is a silver lining - no one was present on the site at the time and therefore no injuries were sustained. If the incident had taken place during the day while work was being performed, the consequences could have been far more severe. This isn't an isolated incident by any means. There have been other scaffolding accidents in Auckland in recent years, many of which have resulted in serious injury or death.

While the exact reason for last month's collapse is unknown, high winds are suspected to be the cause.

Scaffolding is supposed to provide construction projects with a safe and efficient means of working at heights. Every New Zealander is well aware of our country's erratic weather patterns, and if the correct safety procedures are followed, there is no reason for Mother Nature to have such a potentially disastrous effect on scaffolding structures.

Following Correct Safety Procedures with Scaffolding is a Necessity

When it comes to scaffolding, there are specific safety procedures that need to be followed in order to avoid accidents

Assembling and disassembling scaffolding is a complex process that requires the expertise of trained professionals. This includes following the correct procedures, workers holding the appropriate certifications, and the consistent inspections being performed to ensure that scaffolding is safe and ready for use.

Inspections

Scaffolding must be inspected before it can be used, and on a regular basis thereafter. In New Zealand, three types of scaffolding inspections are required by law: pre-handover, pre-start, and daily. A pre-handover inspection is carried out by the scaffolding contractor prior to the scaffold being handed over to the client. A pre-start check is conducted by the scaffolder prior to each shift, to ensure that the scaffold is safe to use. And finally, daily inspections are conducted by the scaffolders themselves during their workday, to identify any potential hazards. All three of these inspections must be documented and signed off by a competent person. Scaffolding inspection frequency will depend on the type of scaffold and its location, and this applies to component inspections too. By ensuring that scaffolding is properly inspected, you can help to create a safe working environment for all.

Read more: Scaffolding Inspection Guide

Working at Heights Safety Regulations

The very nature of using scaffolding is going to involve working at heights. Any scaffolding above 5m in height requires personnel that hold the correct certifications, qualifications, and scaffolding tickets for any work to be carried out. These key personnel need to be knowledgeable on their responsibilities for maintaining their safety, including the use of any safety equipment such as harnesses. Safety precautions are further implemented through the use of planning and controls that are used to identify and mitigate any hazards and risks associated with the job.

Furthermore, scaffolding needs to be erected to include the correct safety measures, such as guard rails, handrails, man cages, outrigging, safety nets and soft landing systems. The scaffolding itself also needs to have a 2:1 base to height ratio to ensure stability, while always being assembled in alignment with the manufacturer's instructions.

Read more: Height Safety Regulations

Scaffolding Maintenance

In addition to being properly inspected, scaffolding also needs to be maintained. This is to ensure that any potential hazards are identified and rectified in a timely manner. All components of the scaffold need to be checked for damage, wear and tear, and corrosion. Any damaged or defective parts need to be repaired or replaced immediately.

Read more: Scaffolding Maintenance

South Pacific Scaffolding Has a Stellar Safety Record For Scaffolding Projects Across Auckland

South Pacific Scaffolding is a leading provider of scaffolding services in Auckland. They pride themselves on their commitment to safety, and this commitment has earned them their impeccable safety record over the last 25+ years. South Pacific Scaffolding invests in its workers by providing ongoing training and upskilling to ensure that their services play a major role in creating as safe a worksite as possible. Their tight and precise inspection and maintenance protocols allow them to provide some of the safest and most efficient scaffolding services in Auckland. Their team of qualified professionals are always on hand to ensure that your scaffold is erected safely and compliant with all New Zealand regulations. If you're looking for a quality scaffolding company for your next project, contact South Pacific Scaffolding today.

© Scoop Media

