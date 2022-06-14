Lyre’s Non-alcoholic Spirits Announced As 2022 Dry July Campaign Partner

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND – 14 JUNE 2022: The world’s leading non-alcoholic spirits brand, Lyre’s, is proud to announce its support of Dry July NZ Trust, today confirming its role as the 2022 Dry July campaign partner. This June and July, the team at Lyre’s are on a mission to not only challenge Kiwis to go dry for July, but to importantly encourage fundraising for Dry July NZ Trust.

The annual Dry July campaign challenges Kiwis to go alcohol-free for the month of July to raise funds for New Zealanders affected by cancer. The funds raised by participants of Dry July 2022 will help Look Good Feel Better NZ, PINC & STEEL NZ, and Prostate Cancer Foundation of New Zealand improve the comfort, care and wellbeing of people affected by cancer.

Throughout the month of July, 10 percent of all sales from the Lyre’s website will be donated to Dry July NZ Trust, while also supporting the cause with additional activity, events and inspiration across the month to encourage greater participation from their very loyal customer base. The Lyre’s New Zealand team is also participating in Dry July to support the cause.

“Lyre’s is absolutely delighted to be partnering with Dry July NZ Trust for this campaign, as they’re undoubtedly an incredible organisation that delivers meaningful charitable contributions to an array of great causes through their month-long challenge - and enables the discovery of benefits a break from alcohol brings along the way,” says Co-Founder and CEO of Lyre’s, Mark Livings.

"We started Lyre's with a bold mission: to change the way the world drinks. Our growing, global success has shown that there's incredible demand for premium non-alcoholic drinks. We believe it is part of our role to educate and showcase the wide range of options available, whether they are moderating, taking a break, or stopping consuming alcohol entirely.”

Lyre’s range of 18 non-alcoholic spirit variants are designed to create 99 per cent of the world’s cocktails, meaning you don’t need to sacrifice premium taste or the social drinking occasion when you choose to go Dry. From a classic Dry London to Agave to an Absinthe equivalent, Lyre’s gives bartenders and those playing at home the liquids to create their favourite drinks, sans alcohol. Five ready-to-drink beverages are also available as a convenient option, as well as Classico, which pays homage to Prosecco.

Campaign & Fundraising Manager of Dry July Ashleigh Oliver is thrilled to welcome Lyre’s as a campaign partner for 2022, acknowledging that raising funds to improve the comfort and wellbeing of people affected by cancer is what Dry July is all about.

“Dry July is more than just giving up alcohol,” reports Ashleigh, “by going Dry this July you have the chance to raise important funds for people affected by cancer. Since the first New Zealand Dry July in 2012, the Dry July NZ Trust has raised over $7.8 million, with 54,000 Kiwis having participated to date.”

“By partnering with Lyre’s, we’re able to point Kiwis towards a non-alcoholic substitute to make their Dry July a little easier, while still maintaining their commitment to raising funds. Not only will you feel better by going alcohol-free for the month, but the funds you raise will help provide services and care that help make life better for people affected by cancer. It really is a win, win!”

“Remember, friends, family and colleagues will want to support you - but they won't know to donate if you don't ask them!”

Signing up to Dry July is easy, and it's free to register. Head to www.dryjuly.co.nz to sign up, and follow the simple steps to create your personalised profile page where you can receive donations, post updates, and share your profile page. For resources and tools to help you fundraise, please see here.

To discover Lyre’s full range of impossibly crafted premium non-alcoholic spirits and recipe inspiration, visit Lyres.co.nz, Lyre’s Facebook or Instagram. To support the Lyre’s NZ team’s Dry July journey, click here.

Imagery and non-alcoholic recipes and inspiration are available to download here.

© Scoop Media

