Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Enforcement Key To Consumer Protection

Wednesday, 15 June 2022, 9:43 am
Press Release: Insurance Council of New Zealand

Much better enforcement of existing laws and regulations is required to protect consumers from mis-selling of motor vehicle add-on insurance products says the Insurance Council of New Zealand Te Kāhui Inihua o Aotearoa (ICNZ).

"Vehicle insurance products, such as mechanical breakdown, and car loan related ones, such as repayment and gap protection, typically provide cover that people later rely on to avoid massive liabilities," says ICNZ Chief Executive, Tim Grafton. "The Fair Trading, Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Acts are in place to protect people against being sold financial products that are inappropriate or that they can’t afford. These laws need to be enforced."

Breakdown cover is there in case of major mechanical problems outside of that which should be prevented by proper maintenance. Loan repayment and gap insurance cover loans taken out for a vehicle. They pay out if regular loan repayments can no longer be made under certain circumstances such as illness or redundancy. Gap cover pays any shortfall between a regular comprehensive car insurance claim for a total loss and any outstanding car loan amount.

"Providers have moved to cap the price at which third parties can sell these products to consumers to provide them with better value. They are also going beyond the statutory five day cooling off period, in which people can receive a full refund if they change their minds, voluntarily extending it to 14 days. This is a better approach than a deferred sales approach as that would lead to few people being protected and higher risks for lenders leading to higher costs for, and lower availability of, loans for borrowers.

"The Commerce Commission looked into this issue last year with a view to protecting consumers. Better enforcement of consumer protection laws and tighter controls over commissions, selling practices and 14-day cooling-off periods will all help keep these insurance products in place for people who would otherwise be left with huge bills to pay in the event of a major breakdown or if they were otherwise no longer able to meet their loan obligations." says Tim.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Insurance Council of New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 




Statistics: Annual Food Price Increase Remains High At 6.8 Percent
The annual rate of food price inflation increased between April 2022 and May 2022, Stats NZ said today. Food prices were 6.8 percent higher in May 2022 compared with May 2021... More>>



Consumer NZ: Non-bank Funds Take The Top Spots For KiwiSaver Satisfaction
Consumer NZ’s annual KiwiSaver satisfaction survey has found three funds stood out from the crowd, with Simplicity, Milford Funds and Generate taking out the top spots... More>>



ComCom: Love Streaming? Broadband Report Shows Fibre And HFC Tops For Simultaneous Netflix Streams
The latest quarterly report from the Measuring Broadband New Zealand (MBNZ) programme shows broadband performance is stable across almost all the plans and providers it monitors... More>>



SEEK: Job Ads Continue To Rise
Replicating the growth reported last month, national job ads rose 3% m/m and 15% y/y, according to the latest SEEK Employment data... More>>



Science Media Centre: Could Eating More Fish Raise Your Melanoma Risk? – Expert Reaction
People who ate higher amounts of fish – similar to half a can of tuna a day – had a 22% higher risk of melanoma than people who ate much less fish, in a surprise result from a large US study... More>>


Statistics: Card Spending Increases In May
Seasonally adjusted card spending rose $123 million (1.4 percent) in May 2022 compared with April 2022, making this the third consecutive monthly rise, Stats NZ said today... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 