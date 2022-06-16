Demand From Various Industries Has Positioned The Expansion Valves Market To Surpass US$ 15.9 Bn In 2031

According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the expansion valves market will register 4.0% CAGR through 2021-2031 as demand grows in residential, automotive, commercial, and other sectors.

Global sales of expansion valves are set to be valued at over US$ 10.7 bn in 2021, with a stable long-term projection, according to latest insights by FMI. The report also estimates the market to surpass US$ 15.9 Bn by the end of 2031.

According to Future Market Insights, increasing usage of air conditioning in automotive sector is a primary factor driving the market of expansion valve. Nowadays every vehicle, especially passenger vehicles come equipped with air conditioning system. This is primary driver of the expansion valves market.

Key takeaways from expansion valves market study

By application, expansion valves application for air conditioning purposes are projected to hold over 60% volume share of the global market in 2021.

In terms of product type, the thermal expansion valves segment is set to hold over 69.1% of the market share by the end of forecast period.

East Asia will remain a primary market, backed by rising demand from the automotive & residential sectors. It is expected to account for over 36.6% of the demand registered in the global market in 2021.

By working pressure, demand for up to 30 bar segment of expansion valves is set to surge at CAGR of approximately 4.1% over the coming decade.

By installation, sales of expansion valves is expected to reach US$ 14.1 bn in 2031.

“The increase in per capita income and rising expenditure on advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems will fuel the demand for expansion valves,” says a Future Market Insights analyst.

Key segment:

By Product Types:

Thermal Expansion Valves

Electronic Expansion Valves

By Application:

Air Conditioning

Refrigeration

By Installation:

New Sales

Retrofit

By Type:

Automotive OEM Aftermarket

Industrial Facilities

Commercial Buildings

Retail Outlets and Warehousing

Residential

By Material Type:

Stainless Steel

Copper

Brass

Others

By Refrigerants:

R410A

R407C

R404A

R134A

R290

R744

R22

CO2

Glycol Water

R1234YF

By Working Pressure:

up to 30 bar

30 to 50 bar

50 to 200 bar

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Oceania

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Who is winning?

The expansion valves market is moderately consolidated with key players accounting for around more than 50% of the market share. These players are likely to invest in new technology developments and expansion of their distribution networks in order to maintain their market presence.

Some of the key players in this industry include but are not limited to emerson electric co, sanhua ,fujikoki corporation, otto egelhof gmbh & co. Kg, castel s.r.l., tgk co., ltd., keihin, carel industries s.p.a., danfoss group, parker-hannifin corporation, denso, hanon systems.

