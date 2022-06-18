Pride In Print Supreme Award Winner -- Logick Print

Logick Print is simply FOURsome! – Pride In Print Supreme Award 2022

An extremely-complex and multi-faceted exhibition of promotional print work has seen Penrose-based Logick Print earn the coveted Pride In Print Supreme Award for 2022 – the fourth such title for the specialist print house and industry innovator.

Titled “Touchy Feely”, the promotional pocket book of embellished stocks commissioned by B&F Papers – which also took out the Business Print Category Award – blew Pride in Print judges away.

“From a finishing point of view, there are not many jobs that encompass so many different embellishments, all in the one place, and they get them all completely right throughout,” said judges.

“This is a job that everyone who looks at it says how fantastic it is. There are foils, bright inks, perforating stamp work, binding, creasing and assembly. The whole thing is technically superb, sharp and beautiful.”

Logick director David Gick said his small, committed team embraced the considerable challenges in the brief to illustrate to the industry “what can be done” on the particularly-textured range of Forest Stewardship Council (FSC)-certified stocks.

“We’re happy to work with people who believe we can push the boundaries and we certainly did that with that job,” he said.

“We’ve built that history over a number of years and they’ve seen the work that we’ve produced and how we have progressed it, and I’d like to say now there is the trust that if we can say we can go to that next level, they have the confidence that we can produce it.”

Mr Gick said the job presented the opportunity to break new boundaries and “not just produce the same old, same old”.

“With it being a promotional piece, we were able to show Foilco foils to the market and say ‘hey, there is a little bit of different inspiration here’.

“We made sure the deboss was out of this world and the same with the emboss with a solid black cover.

“We made sure that what we did, we did very, very well. We didn’t just want to produce the same techniques and do it as usual – we wanted to push it as far as we could go.”

Mr Gick said Logick has received “amazing comments” from the principal client and partners involved in the project.

“They have been particularly impressed with the foiling, debossing and embossing being ‘perfectly executed’ without damaging the texture of paper.

“From a print-buyer’s perspective, it’s all of those things that they look for in a job – especially with a heavily-textured and uncoated stock.”

Mr Gick said the work has generated international interest.

“It is the first time that, with a promotion, we have had requests from overseas – Europe, the United States, Singapore and Asia in general – they wanted a copy and we sent those.

“What we do these days is about making sure it is a world-class job. This work has gone all around the world and to get that type of feedback shows we are pushing those boundaries.”

Logick also won the Paper and Board Packaging Category for its Pure Mama Product Packaging as well as the Letterpress Process for its Special Edition 2022 Calendar.

Judges said on the former: “Excellent detailing, with elements such as foiling, embossing and printing on foil. It is quite rare to see a set of three product boxes delivered with no faults. The quality of the work stood out immediately.”

Judges said on the latter: “A clever design delivered over three embossing passes and five different coloured foils laid down in perfect register. An outstanding and eye-catching holographic result.”

© Scoop Media

