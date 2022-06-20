Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Increasing Numbers Of Property Developers Turn To Alpha First To Access Non-bank Finance

Monday, 20 June 2022, 10:10 am
Press Release: Alpha First Mortgage Investments

Mortgage investment firm, Alpha First, says demand from borrowers for funds has grown 20% in the past six months on the back of a growing need for property developers to access non-bank financing.

With $150M of investor funds and 60 loans in its portfolio, Director Scott Massey says the firm is on track to double its loan book within the next 24 months.

“Alpha First works with our other company Omega Capital, which primarily is a brokerage, financing property developers operating across New Zealand. This relationship gives Alpha First investors the prime opportunity to source and invest in registered first mortgages secured over saleable land and buildings.

“As many developers have been unable to access bank capital due to the current economic climate, inquiries into Omega Capital have increased 50% over the past year. This demand for non-bank loans is good news for our wholesale investors at Alpha First, many of whom are looking to diversify their overall investment portfolios.”


Massey said the market has changed considerably since last year and the more conservative lending environment is affecting mortgage loan terms and conditions.

Alpha First will approve very few loans with a Loan to Valuation Ratio (LVR) above 50% unless there is collateral security available. This is very different to six months ago, when they were approving loans with an LVR of around 60%.

“This more conservative loan environment means the quality of investment options we can deliver to our wholesale investors is quite high,” says Massey.

Massey said in 2021 a large proportion of loans approved by Alpha required no presales as market values were still increasing. Further to this, where construction was involved, there was a 12-month loan term. However, pre sales are now a prerequisite and loan terms have increased to as much as 15 months where multiple housing units or subdivision of sections are involved.

“Our Alpha First clients need to be mindful of how these changes might impact their investments, however the benefits over bank investments are still very attractive, demonstrated by our continued, rapid portfolio growth.”

Massey says the credit crunch for the property sector in New Zealand will get worse as credit gets tighter and interest rates continue to rise.

“With inflation at 6.9% to March 2022, we’re entering a tighter economic phase in New Zealand and that’s going to continue to put a squeeze on access to bank finance.

“Alpha First investors along with other non-bank lenders are in a good position to help alleviate this pressure and keep the housing market going. Housing demand is not easing up anytime soon, so New Zealand must find a way to maintain construction activity to build the required supply.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Alpha First Mortgage Investments on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


ComCom: Penalty Imposed On Freight Forwarders For Cartel Agreements
The High Court has imposed penalties totalling over $9.7m on two international freight forwarding companies, Mondiale Freight Services Limited and Oceanbridge Shipping Limited... More>>



FMA: New Zealand Investor Confidence Dips Back To Pre-COVID Levels
Confidence in New Zealand’s financial markets has slipped back in the past 12 months, after last year’s record score, but overall, two-thirds of investors remain confident... More>>



NIWA: Seen A Stunning Sunrise Or Sunset Lately? The Tongan Volcano May Be The Cause
The Tongan volcanic eruption may be responsible for New Zealand’s unusually vibrant sunrises and sunsets, say NIWA scientists... More>>


Download Weekly: $60 million for more rural connections
David Clark, the digital economy and communications minister, announced the government will spend $60 million to further improve rural connectivity over the next few years... More>>


SEEK: Job Ads Continue To Rise
Replicating the growth reported last month, national job ads rose 3% m/m and 15% y/y, according to the latest SEEK Employment data... More>>



Science Media Centre: Could Eating More Fish Raise Your Melanoma Risk? – Expert Reaction
People who ate higher amounts of fish – similar to half a can of tuna a day – had a 22% higher risk of melanoma than people who ate much less fish, in a surprise result from a large US study... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 