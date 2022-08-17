NZ Certified Builders’ New Leadership Team To Strengthen Building Industry Voice

Recently appointed NZ Certified Builders (NZCB) Chief Executive, Malcolm Fleming has taken the Chair of the NZ Construction Industry Council (NZCIC). As the peak body for the construction sector, NZCIC will play a key role in representing the sector overall as it navigates challenging times ahead, just as NZCB will continue to play a key role in advocating for its member builders under its new leadership, which along with Mr Fleming, includes new Chair, Nick Farrelly.

Malcolm Fleming, who started in his role as Chief Executive of NZCB in May this year and took the Chair of NZCIC in late July, brings more than 25 years of experience in building and related industries to the role, most recently as Chief Executive of the NZ Institute of Building (NZIOB).

“Having played a key role in advocating for, and raising standards within, the commercial construction industry at NZIOB, I welcome the opportunity to build the profile and influence of NZCB as a trade association that represents the interests of builders who are owners/operators of small to medium-sized building firms,” said Mr Fleming.

Nick Farrelly succeeds Ian Chamberlain as Chair of NZCB, having previously been Vice Chair the year prior and NZCB’s Auckland Regional President for three years. An NZCB member for 25 years, he and his wife Sharon run Edgecity Builders Limited in Auckland, and he currently sits on the Auckland Council Advisory Group and the Unitec Advisory Council.

Career builder and NZCB member since 2010, Mike Hayward steps-up as the Vice Chair of NZCB Board, having been on the Board since 2020 and NZCB’s Waikato Regional President for four years. Mike and his wife Janine own and run Hayward Builders Limited and Hauraki Transportable Homes Limited in the Waikato.

