Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

What’s On The Horizon For NZ Fintechs?

Wednesday, 17 August 2022, 5:39 pm
Press Release: Make Lemonade

New Zealanders have eyes on the economic horizon and want to understand trends, anticipate business challenges and identify the future opportunity, FintechNZ executive director Jason Roberts says.

It is clear Aoteroa has weathered the covid pandemic pretty well, which in turn bodes pretty well for our tech sector and Fintech in particular.

“The base metrics are identifying a pretty resilient economy with GDP exceeding pre-pandemic levels, and budget indications looking better than the post-GFC bounce back,” he says.

“New Zealand taken on lower debt by comparison with other countries such as 50 percent less than Australia, 70 percent less than the UK and 80 percent less than the US.

“However, against strong geopolitical headwinds, supply chain issues, and the invasion of Ukraine, New Zealand has more than a few challenges.

“While post pandemic, Kiwis we can be certain of uncertainty, as a nation it has to have more confidence about the tech economy knowing this sector has largely accelerated of its own accord.

“But the NZ tech sector has also recently been boosted with the likes of a $20million top up in funding targeting digital among many others. Aotearoa has to put in $2.9 billion in the emissions reduction plan to fight the climate crisis and this will spark plenty of modified investment choices and further drive new innovation as well.

“However, the focus now is on building capacity for the important export markets and the time is now to build the best fit for New Zealand and the world.

“So how should Kiwis evaluate fintech momentum and investments with a lens on international activity and trends?

“Global investment is declining to pre-2021 levels. So while the trajectory is still healthy we are no longer seeing the boom blast of covid as growth proportionally cools.

Reports identify some Asian economies such as Singapore, India and Vietnam and African markets are accelerating at pace, reflecting greater financial inclusion for mass populations who have better greater digital access and products.

With New Zealand only exporting 1.3 percent of Fintech export value to the Asian region, what can we explore here in this fast growing sector?
 

What we can anticipate for Aotearoa over the next year is some minor retrenchment of investment and deals, perhaps reflective of the wider international marketplace noted above.


With growing interest in the proposed consumer data rights (CDR) legislation Aotearoa can see this as but one catalyst for New Zealand marketplace change.

CDR opens the foundations for greater competition and the intention of developing best-fit products and services. There are many other success factors to consider of course with effective implementation the real focus for FintechNZ over the coming years.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Make Lemonade on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Hospitality NZ: Changes To Working Holiday And Visa Rules Will Boost Hospitality
Hospitality New Zealand welcomes moves to allow additional workers to enter the country to work in sectors affected by international labour shortages... More>>



TradeMe: Supply Sees Biggest Jump On Record While Prices Continue To Slump
The number of properties for sale across the country saw the biggest year-on-year jump ever in July, while prices continued to drop according to the latest Trade Me Property Price Index... More>>


Reserve Bank: Ongoing Monetary Tightening
The Monetary Policy Committee today increased the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to 3 percent from 2.5 percent. The Committee agreed it remains appropriate to continue to tighten monetary conditions... More>>


Freightways: Result Coincides With Major Trans-Tasman Transaction
Freightways has today announced its annual result, reporting profits of $70.2 million for the FY22 year as well as a A$160 million transaction with Allied Express, one of Australia’s largest independently owned courier and express freight providers... More>>


Electricity Authority: Imposes Interim Restrictions On Very Large Electricity Contracts
Consumers of electricity will be protected from potentially paying more than they should due to the impact of very large electricity contracts on wholesale prices, under urgent changes announced today by the Electricity Authority... More>>


Westpac: Economic Overview, August 2022 – Pushing Through
The New Zealand economy faces some lean growth in the year ahead as households’ budgets are squeezed, according to Westpac’s latest Economic Overview... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 